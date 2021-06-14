No. 2 Baseball secures 37th College World Series appearance with 12-4 win over South Florida





Austin, Texas Number 2 Baseball dominated South Florida12-4 on Sunday-evening at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the NCAA Austin Super Regional to advance to the NCAACollege World Series for the 37th time in program history. With South Florida’s two-game sweep, Texas (47-15) swept through the Regional and Super Regional rounds for the second time in program history and the first time since 2004. Cam Williams homered and had two RBI’s, four runs scored and a walk in his career. Trey Faltine went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI’s and two runs, while Mike Antico went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s, two runs, two walks and two stolen bases. Playing as the home side, South Florida (31-30) struck first in the bottom of the first inning and scored a few runs to take an early 2-0 lead. The Longhorns reacted in the second, hitting four runs to take a 4-2 lead. Williams opened the frame with a walk and Douglas Hodo III reached with a bunt-single to the pitcher. Faltine followed with a double right-center to drive into Williams, then Silas Ardoin delivered a double into rightfield to score Hodo. Eric Kennedy stepped in and hit a sacrifice fly to the right to bring Hodo home, and Antico drove into Ardoin with a ground ball into second place. Texas added two more runs in the third when Williams and Hodo walked with one out and Faltine brought them both home with a double to left field, giving Texas a 6-2 lead. The Bulls combined three basehits to pick up a run in the fourth and narrow their deficit to 6-3. Williams led off the fifth with a walk, then with one out, Faltine was hit by a pitch and Ardoin walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Kennedy and Antico walked back-to-back and brought home two more runs to make it 8-3 for the Longhorns. USF opened their half of the sixth with back-to-back doubles to add a run and make it an 8-4 game. Texas put the game out of reach with a three-run seventh, highlighted by a Williams two-run homerun to midfield. Antico led off with a walk and quickly stole second base. After being pushed to third place on a ground ball, Peyton Powell drove him home with a pinch-hit single down the middle. Williams followed with a shot to the left of the batter’s eye in midfield for his 11th home run of the season to extend Texas’ lead to 11-4. The Longhorns added a run in the ninth to bring their advantage to 12-4. Antico and Daly walked to open the inning when Zach Zubia singled through the middle to score Antico from second place. Tristan Stevens (11-3) earned the win after throwing 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, accounting for four runs on three hits and two walks. Cole Quintanillaa placeholder image threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout, while Aaron Nixon closed the Super Regional with a 1-2-3 ninth. Click here to purchase official 2021 College World Series merchandise.







