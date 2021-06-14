Cricket: Rain forecast favors Black Caps in World Test Championship final





Swing bowlers like Trent Boult seem to be thriving, thanks to predicted weather conditions, in the World Testing Championship final. Photo / Photo sports

The New Zealand cricket team’s bid to win the World Tests Championship looks set to take off under the threat of some grim spring weather in Southampton. The one-off, five-day test match against India will start on Friday evening Dutch time and the UK Met Office is currently forecasting light rain and moderate winds around the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the duration of the event. However, the weather in the days leading up to Friday could have an even greater impact on the game than any interruption of play during the game itself. The Met Office has issued a “yellow warning” for the wider Southampton region, citing a number of ominous weather conditions, including “a small chance of homes and businesses to be flooded rapidly, with damage to some buildings from flooding, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds”. This weather warning has been issued for the two days leading up to the game, as well as for the opening day, a period traditionally crucial in the process of preparing the field. Simon Lee, the gardener in charge of preparing the 20 yards of clay and soil that will help decide which team is best at test cricket, hopes to reveal a fast, vibrant field, but this current forecast could affect that plan . On Monday, Lee told Cricinfo.com the weather looked good, but he may not have looked further from Wednesday, when sunny skies give way to storms. “For me personally, I just want to get something out of it that has some speed, resilience and carrying capacity on the pitch. In England it can be difficult to do as the weather usually doesn’t help us, but the forecast in the build is good with a lot sun, so we’re hopeful we’ll get some tempo and a hard pitch without rolling it over and killing it,” Lee said. With covers expected to take their place across the pitch during the day before the game, there is now the potential for moisture to get into the surface, creating conditions that are likely to make hitting a much more difficult proposition. However, Lee says there is hope that the pitch itself has the potential to dry out quickly, even if rain is an ongoing threat. “The pitches here dry out very quickly as we mixed some sand into our cricket loam which helped hold it together when the pitches were re-landscaped about 10 years ago.” Related articles There is no doubt that damp, gloomy conditions – the kind commonly found in New Zealand – favors the Black Caps. On New Zealand soil, the Black Caps have lost just five of their 25 friendlies against India, winning 10 of them. In India’s hotter and humid conditions, the Black Caps only won two out of 34 tests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos