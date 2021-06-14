Alex Eala on Representing Philippine Tennis





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, June 14) Philippine tennis champion Alex Eala remains proud to represent the country after winning her second Grand Slam title last week. In a taped interview with CNN Philippines’ New Day that aired Monday, Eala shared what it’s like to be the only one to represent the Philippines on the Women’s Tennis Association circuit and soar high on the junior scene. “It makes me really proud. It gives me confidence to know that I’ve worked so hard to get here,” Eala said. She expressed confidence that her achievements could also inspire other aspiring Filipino athletes to excel and bring pride to the country. “But it also makes me want to inspire other Filipinos to play sports or whatever they want, it could be tennis or whatever because I know we’re capable and I know we have the potential to do it.” do,” she added. As the country marked Independence Day last Saturday, 16-year-old Eala and her Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva sensationally took home the 2021 French Open girls’ double champions against the pair of Russia’s Maria Bondarenko and Hungarian Amarissa Kiara Tth, 6- 0 , 7-5. READ: Alex Eala goes home in 2021 French Open girls’ doubles Eala even offered her the victory to the country and thanked the Filipinos for their support during her acceptance speech. “It was a very proud moment for me and it made me really proud to be from the Philippines,” she said. While she’s not one of the country’s representatives for the Tokyo Olympics next month, Eala is certainly not closing its doors to a potential bid in a few years. “It’s still quite a long way, still a long way to go, but definitely a long-term plan,” she noted. Eala will compete this week in the Women’s 25k tournament in Madrid, Spain, before heading to Wimbledon 2021 in London at the end of the month.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos