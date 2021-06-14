Godfrey Phillips, of Caringbah, has been awarded an OAM for his services to hockey | St George & Sutherland Shire Leader





Godfrey Phillips was among a large number of immigrants from India in the 1950-60s, who brought with them a love of hockey and great playing skills that would help shape the development of the sport in Australia. In 1966, when he was 17, Mr Phillips and his parents arrived in Sydney with just 3 ($6) each – the maximum the Indian government would allow them to get out of the country. While the family built a new life in Australia, Godfrey played on the hockey field, representing Australia before coaching and selecting state teams. He founded the NSW Hockey Academy. For his contributions to the sport, Mr Phillips of Caringbah was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Mr Phillips played in the Premier League from 1967-1979, the latter years for St George, and was captain-coach for five years. He played for Australia from 1969 to 1971 and was the first double winner of the Brian Booth Best and Fairest Medal for Sydney hockey. The two men remain good friends. In 1983, he became the youngest person to become a life member of NSW Hockey and was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Mr. Godfrey was a member of the Sutherland Club Advisory Board from 1984-2012, coaching in the county and being recruited by many other top coaches. His wife Bev is also heavily involved in hockey and their four children started playing when they were 11, with two of them, Matthew and Yasmine, earning major representative accolades. Four grandchildren play Minkey Hockey, which Mrs. Phillips hosts. Mr Phillips said hockey was a “great game” and he loved every facet of it. Outside of the hockey field, Mr. Phillips has been a financial advisor for 43 years. In 2017, he received the Association of Financial Advisors’ highest award in recognition of a lifetime of achievement for outstanding service to the association, its members and the industry. WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS? SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE WEEKLY NEWSLETTER







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos