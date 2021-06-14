Weekly Recap (June 7-13): Djokovic wins French Open, Chhetri overtakes Messi. in

Tennis

Novak Djokovic fought back from two sets behind and defeated Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and won the French Open for the second time on Sunday -title. (REPORT)

Djokovic also became the third man in tennis history after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver to hold at least two titles from each of the four Grand Slam events. (READ)

Barbora Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open on Saturday by defeating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, becoming the first Czech woman in 40 years to capture Roland Garros. (READ)

Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a singles doubles win at the French Open on Sunday when she won the women’s doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova, beating Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2. (READ)

Novak Djokovic with his winner’s trophy, along with runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. – AP

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Queen’s Club Championships, which is a lead-up to Wimbledon, due to neck pain. (READ)

Ankita Raina took to Instagram to announce that she would be competing in the Tokyo Olympic doubles with six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza. (READ)

Roger Federer says he has seen “improvement not setbacks” since returning to the Tour in March after being out for more than a year due to two knee surgeries. And with its lawn season starting next week in Halle, it’s “go time”. (READ)

american football

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday and was taken to hospital after undergoing CPR on the pitch. He is currently stable and remains in hospital. (REPORT)

The European Championship (Euro 2020) started on Saturday when Italy hit three goals past Turkey in the opening match. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez will not travel to Brazil with the rest of the Chile squad and will in any case miss the Copa America group stage due to a calf injury. (REPORT)

Twelve members of the Venezuelan national football team, including players and staff, have tested positive for Covid-19. The news came a day before Venezuela will face Brazil in the opening game of the Copa America. (REPORT)

Captain Riyad Mahrez scored this weekend as Algeria defeated Tunisia 2-0 in an international friendly to create a record 27 unbeaten games by an African national team. (REPORT)

Indian men’s football captain Sunil Chhetri overtook Ali Mabkhout and Lionel Messi to become the second highest international goalscorer among active male players. Chhetri hit a brace against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Qatar. (REPORT)

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, said he is sure Lionel Messi will be there if he decides to leave Barcelona. (REPORT)

Brazil women’s national team players protested against sexual harassment on Friday, days after the national federation’s president was suspended over allegations of the same. (REPORT)

The Football Federation of Ukraine on Friday agreed to make the phrase “Glory to the heroes” an official slogan, even though its use on the national team’s jersey has been banned by UEFA. (REPORT)

Danish Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 Football Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday, June 12. Eriksen collapsed on the field and received medical attention before being taken to hospital. – AP

The next season of the Indian Super League will witness an increase in the number of Indian players in the playing XI as the latest rule change requires clubs to have a minimum of seven Indian players on the pitch at any given time. (REPORT)

Shubho Paul, a 17-year-old Indian footballer, has been included in the Bayern Munich U-19 World roster. (REPORT)

David Moyes has been rewarded for guiding West Ham to sixth place in the Premier League with a new three-year deal. (REPORT)

The East Bengal club ran into serious trouble after a letter from the FIFA players’ status committee banned the club from signing Indian players in the coming season. With the club already embroiled in a dispute with its investor, the ban will halt the team building process ahead of the new ISL season. (REPORT)

Cricket

New Zealand overpowered England by eight wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, sealing a 1-0 series win with more than a day to go. (REPORT)

Members of the Indian team, which will tour Sri Lanka for a series of limited crossings, will begin their two-week quarantine in Mumbai from June 14. (REPORT)

Rishabh Pant took his senior bowling colleagues to the cleaners with an undefeated century, while opener Shubman Gill also warmed up with a polished 85 during the Indian team’s match simulation on June 11-12 in Southampton. (REPORT)

Ahead of the World Testing Championship final, R. Ashwin looks back on his 10-year journey in Test Cricket. (FULL INTERVIEW)

The participation of India’s top female players in England’s The Hundred will give them much-needed exposure to the elite opposition ahead of the 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand next year, the BCCI has said. (REPORT)

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as South Africa rode to victory over the West Indies with an innings and 63 runs before lunch on day three of the first test in Saint Lucia on Saturday. (REPORT)

Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as South Africa rode to victory over the West Indies with an inning and 63 runs. – AFP

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for three games and fined $5,900 after collapsing on the pitch during a Dhaka T20 Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited. (REPORT)

Kusal Janith Perera will lead a 24-man Sri Lanka squad who will play an ODI and T20I series against England. Sri Lanka has announced the squad for the series, though the players’ contract dispute remains unresolved. (REPORT)

The ECB has vowed to take “relevant and appropriate action” after public questions were raised about historic tweets from several English players. (REPORT)

Badminton

B. Sai Praneeth, who leads the men’s singles challenge in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics the following month, and the men’s doubles pair of R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty shifted their base from the Gopi Chand Academy to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad to to train underneath. their coaches Agus Dwi Santoso and Mathias Boe. (REPORT)

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for approval of four traveling coaches, including head coach Pullela Gopichand, and two physiotherapists to travel with the Indian badminton contingent to the Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

Three Indian parashuttles, including the world’s number one Pramod Bhagat, have officially qualified for the Paralympics, which will be held from August 25 to September 5. (REPORT)

Table tennis

India’s star rider Manika Batra has agreed to join the national camp in Sonepat to train with mixed doubles partner and veteran Sharath Kamal ahead of the Olympics. (REPORT)

shoot

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker says the preps “can’t get any better” than the ongoing training-cum-competition tour of Croatia as she works on her consistency ahead of the Tokyo Games. (READ)

Dingko Singh, the gold medalist of the 1998 Asian Games, died at the age of 42. – SANDEEP SAXENA

Members of the Indian shooting squad, currently in Zagreb, were vaccinated against COVID-19 in a vaccine drive. (READ)

Refugee athletes Luna Solomon and Mahdi have been selected to shoot for the Tokyo Olympics. (READ)

boxing

Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian boxers with his feat in Bangkok in 1998, died Thursday in Imphal after a protracted battle with cancer. (READ)

Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75 kg) who is tied to the Olympics said she can imagine winning a medal at the Tokyo Games next month. (READ)

Though disappointed and saddened to be denied a gold medal at the recently concluded Asian boxing championships in Dubai, Amit Panghal has vowed to leave no stone unturned to ensure he never faces such a situation again. (READ)

wrestle

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the 53kg gold at the Poland Open in Warsaw on Friday, giving herself a crucial exercise ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. (READ)

The Delhi court has extended custody of Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar until June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal stadium in which a young wrestler died. (READ)

The Sports Authority of India has decided not to renew Indian wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili’s contract. (READ)

Hockey

Forward Ramandeep Singh says the Indian men’s team is simulating the Olympics at its training base in Bengaluru to prepare for the Games. (READ)

Athletics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opened his international season with a promising 83.18m effort that earned him the gold in the Lisbon city athletics competition. (READ)

IOA has decided that Indian athletes will wear unbranded sportswear during the Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23 to August 8. (READ)

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar took silver on Friday at the US NCAA Athletics Championships with 2.23m in Eugene, Oregon. (READ)

Indian Olympian Surat Singh Mathur, the first athlete from independent India to run a marathon at the Olympics, died in Delhi on Friday. He was 90 years old. (READ)