High School Baseball: Playoff Combinations – Salisbury Post





Personnel report Third-seeded East Rowan will be home on Tuesday at 7pm in the 3A play-offs against 14th-seeded Western Guilford. Placed 15th, South Rowan is ranked No. 2 West Stanly in the 2A playoffs, while Carson travels to Hickory in 15th place to play No. 2 St. Stephens. West Rowan, who was 7-3 in the North Piedmont Conference, didn’t make it, which was a surprise. There was a complication in the 3A Piedmont Triad Conference. Western Guilford was noted with a 7-4 record from MaxPreps, with Mount Tabor at 8-3, but both teams were actually 7-3 in the league. After Dudley lost a league game to Western Guilford on Thursday, Western Guilford was given the chance to play an extra game and played Mount Tabor for the third time on Friday. Mount Tabor won that match, but that result should not have counted in the conference standings. When corrected records were sent to the NCHSAA, Mount Tabor and Western Guilford were in conference play 7-3, the same as West Rowan. West Rowan coach Seth Graham was told by the NCHSAA that the Falcons lost a draw to Mount Tabor and Western Guilford for the final two wildcard spots in the 3A West series. The wildcard teams were placed randomly. Carson finished with the number 15 seed. 1A BASEBALL STAYS PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS EAST #1 Perquiman (12-2) vs. #16 Ocracoke (7-4) #8 East Columbus (6-3) vs. #9 Hobbton (9-2) #5 Roxboro Community (6-4) vs. #12 John A. Holmes (11-3) #4 Bear Grass Charter (11-1) vs. #13 North Duplin (6-5) #3 East Carteret (11-3) vs. #14 West Columbus (7-6) #6 Tarboro (7-4) vs #11 Princeton (8-5) #7 Rosewood (11-2) vs. #10 East Wake Academy (7-2) #2 Granville Central (7-7) vs. #15 Voyager Academy (5-2) WEST #1 Hayesville (13-1) vs. #16 Christ the King (9-5) #8 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) vs. #9 North Stanly (8-4) #5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1) vs. #12 Lincoln Charter (12-1) #4 Polk County (8-6) vs #13 North Moore (8-4) #3 Uwharrie charter (10-1) vs. #14 Chatham charter (10-2) #6 Starmount (12-2) vs #11 Murphy (12-2) #7 Cherryville (13-1) vs. #10 Pine Lake Prep (11-3) #2 East Surry (13-1) vs. #15 Community School of Davidson (10-3) 2A BASEBALL STAY PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS EAST #1 McMichael (8-6) vs #16 North Pitt (8-2) #8 Croatian (14-0) vs. #9 East Blades (9-4) #5 Roanoke Rapids (11-0) vs. #12 West Craven (9-4) #4 North Lenoir (11-3) vs. #13 Providence Grove (10-4) #3 Midway (13-1) vs. #14 Whiteville (9-4) #6 First flight (13-0) vs. #11 East Duplin (10-2) #7 Reidsville (9-4) vs #10 Randleman (13-1) #2 North Johnston (10-2) vs. #15 Southwest Onslow (11-3) WEST #1 North Davidson (11-4) vs. #16 Ledford (10-3) #8 West Stokes (10-2) vs. #9 East Lincoln (13-1) #5 West Wilkes (14-0) vs. #12 Fred T. Foard (12-2) #4 Bunker Hill (13-1) vs. #13 Forbush (9-5) #3 Pisgah (11-2) vs. #14 South Point (10-4) #6 RS Central (12-2) vs. #11 North Lincoln (11-3) #7 Madison (9-3) vs #10 Oak Grove (10-3) #2 West Stanley (13-1) vs. #15 South Rowan (12-3) 3A BASEBALL STAYS PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS EAST #1 North Guilford (14-0) vs. #16 Cape Fear (11-3) #8 Hunting (8-6) vs. #9 North Durham (10-1) #5 South Brunswick (8-5) vs. #12 Southeast Guilford (11-3) #4 West Johnston (11-3) vs. #13 JH Rose (10-4) #3 DH Conley (12-1) vs. #14 Jacksonville (8-3) #6 Asheboro (12-2) vs. #11 Orange (10-4) #7 Terry Sanford (13-0) vs. #10 Union Pines (12-1) #2 West Carteret (11-0) vs. #15 Clayton (10-4) WEST #1 Crest (12-0) vs. #16 North Henderson (10-4) #8 Kings Mountain (11-3) vs. #9 Cox Mill (11-3) #5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-4) vs. #12 Marvin Ridge (10-4) #4 TC Roberson (13-1) vs. #13 Mount Tabor (9-5) #3 East Rowan (12-2) vs. #14 Western Guilford (8-7) #6 Southwest Guilford (14-0) vs. #11 Sun Valley (11-3) #7 Cuthbertson (12-2) vs #10 Asheville (11-3) #2 St Stephens (9-3) vs. #15 Jesse Carson (9-4) 4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS EAST #1 Heritage (11-3) vs. #16 Hoggard (9-4) #8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-3) vs. #9 Scotland (11-3) #5 Pinecrest (13-1) vs. #12 Wake Forest (12-2) #4 Fuquay-Varina (10-3) vs. #13 Leesville Road (9-4) #3 Ashley (11-3) vs. #14 Broughton (9-5) #6 South Central (8-4) vs. #11 Laney (9-5) #7 Millbrook (10-4) vs #10 Middle Creek (10-4) #2 South View (4-9) vs. #15 Purnell Swett (9-5) WEST #1 Providence (12-2) vs. #16 Ragsdale (9-5) #8 Lake Norman (11-3) vs. #9 Cary (11-2) #5 Northwest Guilford (11-3) vs. #12 Hopewell (9-5) #4 Hough (14-0) vs. #13 East Forsyth (10-4) #3 Reagan (12-2) vs. #14 Grimsley (10-4) #6 Jordan (11-2) vs. #11 Myers Park (12-2) #7 Porter Ridge (12-2) vs #10 Ardrey Kell (11-3) #2 McDowell (12-1) vs. #15 Olympic (9-5)







