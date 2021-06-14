Cricket NSW congratulates recipients of the Queens Birthday Honors List





Selfless cricket fans Christopher Dempsey, Arthur ‘Artie’ Owen, the late Allan Connolly and John Melrose have been recognized on this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honors List for their contribution to cricket and the community. Dempsey, Owen and Connolly were all recognized for their service to cricket with a medal in the General Division (OAM), while Melrose received his OAM for community service through multiple local groups in the Batlow area in the South West Slopes region of the state . Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon thanked the quartet for their service and said all four men deserved all the recognition they received for their tireless contributions to cricket and their local areas. “The Queen’s Birthday Honors List gives us the opportunity to recognize and thank some of the incredibly important volunteers in our cricket family,” said Germon. “Our sport owes them all thanks. “I am extremely proud to see Christopher Dempsey, Arthur Owen, the late Allan Connolly and John Melrose honored for their contributions to cricket and their communities. “Christopher, Artie, Allan and John have done so much for our game and the communities they’ve worked and lived in. They have had a great impact on many and I’m sure I’m not the only one thanking them for all they’ve done. “There is little doubt that they have all inspired many, many people to play and love cricket through their efforts.” Dempsey, 84 and retired from Manning Point on the Mid North Coast, has been involved in cricket since moving to Australia from England at the age of 16. He is still a member of the Manning DJCA committee and is the groundsman for the turf wicket at Chris Dempsey Field in Old Bar – the ground named in his honor over a decade ago for his contributions as a coach and administrator. “It’s a surprise, a shock really,” he told the OAM’s Manning River Times. “I don’t think anyone does these things for the rewards. Being involved in cricket is reward enough in itself.” Owen is a doyen of the game in Tocumwal, a town in the southern Riverina region of the state near the Victorian border. He played with the Tocumwal CC for over 30 years from 1955 and has generously given his time as a coach, umpire, curator, administrator and team manager ever since. Connolly received his award posthumously less than two years after his death. He was a Life Member of the Campbelltown City JCC, Campbelltown City SCC and the Campbelltown Camden DCC. For 26 years, Connolly has been the welcoming face to every NSW Premier Cricket club and umpire who visited the Raby Sports Complex as part of Match Day Operations for the Campbelltown-Camden club. He has also been a huge contributor to the development of women’s teams at the Campbelltown-Camden Ghosts and was a strong supporter of Women’s Premier Cricket.

