Legendary football coach Don Faurot volunteered for naval service in WWII

In the early 1940s, Don Faurot enjoyed a successful career as the head football coach at the University of Missouri-Columbia. When called up for recruits to serve in World War II, he could have easily avoided military service because of his age and physical disability. But just a few months after his younger brother, Robert, went missing (and was later declared dead) while serving with the US Army Air Forces in the South Pacific, he decided to serve his country in uniform.

“Growing up in Mountain Grove, he lost two fingers on his right hand in a farming accident,” says his son-in-law, Dick Hazell. “The Navy was hesitant to take him, but he was persistent and somewhere along the line they gave in.”

Faurot was appointed a lieutenant commander in the St. Louis Naval Reserve on June 18, 1943 and soon said goodbye to his wife and three young daughters before enlisting at the University of Iowa (Iowa City) as head coach for the Seahawks – the soccer team for the United States. US Navy pre-flight school.

Faurot quickly embraced a competition schedule as challenging as many he endured in previous coaching years at the University of Missouri. It wasn’t long before he led his Seahawks team to victory using many of the effective plays he developed and refined, such as the “Split-T” formation.

“The man who removed the patches from Missouri’s football pants and led the school to the best society is coming back,” the Minneapolis Star reported in its Oct. 15, 1943 issue. “Last year, the Tigers defeated the Seahawks 7-0 in the long run. touchdown from Bob Steuber, which puts Faurot in a unique position to take revenge on a misfortune of his own design.”

The skills he demonstrated as he led Missouri to conference titles in 1941 and 1942 helped Faurot lead the US Navy Seahawks to a 28-7 defeat of the Missouri Tigers.

Faurot lost just one point to Notre Dame and helped the Seahawks take second in the nation in 1943. A few weeks after his loss to Notre Dame, Faurot praised the Irish as the best team to play football and maintained their position. coach was the best in the game.

After Faurot’s successful season in Iowa came to an end, he was transferred to Monmouth College in Illinois. The Johnson City Press (Johnson City, Tennessee) wrote on January 19, 1944, that he “will be in charge of physical training at the Monmouth (Navy) Pre-Flight School.”

At the time of his appointment at Monmouth College, it remained uncertain whether Faurot would return in the fall to coach the Iowa Seahawks. However, in the late summer of 1944, the Navy announced Faurot’s transfer to Jacksonville, Florida, to coach the football team for the Naval Air Station there.

Sometime during this period, Faurot received disheartening news that his younger brother, Major Robert Faurot, was no longer considered missing and was now considered dead by the War Department.

In the early summer of 1944, the Navy officially announced that Faurot would not be returning to Iowa Pre-flight. Instead, the position was given Lieutenant Commander Jack Meagher – a former Notre Dame player who had played professional football for a year for the Chicago Bears and, more recently, was head coach of Auburn.

Several weeks later, a naval release stated that “Faurot (will) soon take charge of the Jacksonville (Florida) naval air station team,” reported the Tampa Tribune on Aug. 31, 1944. The naval station team, known as the Jacksonville Fliers, played admirably, but didn’t enjoy the success their coach delivered the previous year, ending the season with four wins and three losses.

The following year, the war came to an end and Faurot was assigned to the commissioning detail as an athletic officer aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt at the Brooklyn Naval Yard. The St. Louis Globe Democrat noted that Faurot would remain in the Navy for a short time to accumulate enough points to qualify for discharge.

Dick Hazell, who later married Jane, Faurot’s eldest daughter, explained, “While he was on the Roosevelt, he took the sailors to the deck of the ship to do their gymnastics exercises.”

News of his release from the United States Navy was not long in coming when he returned to Columbia in late November 1945 to take back the reins of coaching the Missouri Tigers. Shortly after his return from service, disaster struck when his newborn son died on December 27, 1945.

The former sailor was head football coach for MU until 1956, followed by several years as the university’s athletic director. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1953 and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 1961. Perhaps his greatest moment was when Faurot Field was named in his honor in college in 1972.

Faurot died in 1995 at the age of 93 and is resting next to his wife and son in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Dick Hazell explained that his father-in-law, although known for his football career, was proud of the opportunity to have served his country during wartime.

“He and his three brothers served during the war,” Hazell said. “And his patriotism is evident in the fact that while he didn’t have to serve because of the loss of his fingers, he wanted to do his part, especially after the loss of his younger brother.”

Jeremy P. Amick writes on behalf of the Silver Star Families of America.