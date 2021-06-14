Sports
Lakeland’s Reeder became Polk’s best boy tennis player
LAKELAND The past year has been one of growth for Lakeland junior Sam Reeder as a tennis player. He became mentally stronger, more consistent and improved his skills.
That improvement was evident on the field as he emerged as the best boys tennis player in the province. He won the West County title and the Polk County overall title and helped lead Lakeland to the state tournament as a team.
Reeder is The Ledger’s 2021 Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
“I clearly wanted to win county,” he said. “I was hoping to do better in districts, but unfortunately I got the districts with the man who won state. So it wasn’t easy. I wanted to go to state as an individual, but unfortunately I pulled him.”
The loss was to Logan Haga of Dade City’a Pasco, a senior who won back-to-back state titles.
Although he lost in the district finals, he and teammate Christian Larsen won a vital No. 1 doubles match to help the Dreadnaughts win the district title as a team. Lakeland then won in regionals to advance to the state tournament.
“I was excited about that,” he said. “It was an unexpected surprise.”
Reeder went into the season as a much better player physically.
“I practiced a lot, so all my shots improved,” said Reeder.
His forehand, in particular, improved this year, he said. It wasn’t such a weapon before.
“I used it much better, more like a tactical weapon,” he said. “I don’t hit it massively, but I use it to move my opponents.”
However, it was the mental part of the game that proved to be a major strength this season. It proved to be the key to his victory over All Saints’Jacob Bruschayt, 6-1, 6-0, in the overall provincial final.
“To be fair, some of my shots went away in County in the final,” he said. “I just had to get the ball back and hold out longer than the other guy.”
Reeder has been playing tennis since he was 5 years old and attended the Lakeland Summer Clinic. He quickly moved to the sport with his consistency. He wanted to play football, but his parents were concerned about the concussion in football, so tennis became his sport.
His older brother, Steven, also played tennis at Lakeland.
Reeder has played number 1 singles since his freshman year and has never come back from the pressure of being number 1.
Last season was a breakthrough year for him and he is looking to have an even bigger year next season as a senior.
“Tennis is such a physical sport,” he said. “I’m already working on my fitness for next year, I’m trying to improve my explosiveness by grabbing the ball very early, more to learn to attack. That’s how you get to the next level in tennis.”
He also wants to improve his serve to make it a great weapon and learn how to get to the net more effectively to finish points quickly.
Reeder, who hopes to play college tennis at Southeastern, does not have a personal coach but has received help from a number of different coaches, including Southeastern’s Drew Dickens. He has not played any junior events in the past but said he could try to play in a number of events in the summer.
“I didn’t pay much attention to that, because I like being in church on Sundays, and usually they (tournaments) go on well into Sunday,” he said. “It’s worked out well for me so far.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]