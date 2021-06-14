Lakeland’s Reeder became Polk’s best boy tennis player

LAKELAND The past year has been one of growth for Lakeland junior Sam Reeder as a tennis player. He became mentally stronger, more consistent and improved his skills.

That improvement was evident on the field as he emerged as the best boys tennis player in the province. He won the West County title and the Polk County overall title and helped lead Lakeland to the state tournament as a team.

Reeder is The Ledger’s 2021 Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

“I clearly wanted to win county,” he said. “I was hoping to do better in districts, but unfortunately I got the districts with the man who won state. So it wasn’t easy. I wanted to go to state as an individual, but unfortunately I pulled him.”

The loss was to Logan Haga of Dade City’a Pasco, a senior who won back-to-back state titles.

Although he lost in the district finals, he and teammate Christian Larsen won a vital No. 1 doubles match to help the Dreadnaughts win the district title as a team. Lakeland then won in regionals to advance to the state tournament.

“I was excited about that,” he said. “It was an unexpected surprise.”

Reeder went into the season as a much better player physically.

“I practiced a lot, so all my shots improved,” said Reeder.

His forehand, in particular, improved this year, he said. It wasn’t such a weapon before.

“I used it much better, more like a tactical weapon,” he said. “I don’t hit it massively, but I use it to move my opponents.”

However, it was the mental part of the game that proved to be a major strength this season. It proved to be the key to his victory over All Saints’Jacob Bruschayt, 6-1, 6-0, in the overall provincial final.

“To be fair, some of my shots went away in County in the final,” he said. “I just had to get the ball back and hold out longer than the other guy.”

Reeder has been playing tennis since he was 5 years old and attended the Lakeland Summer Clinic. He quickly moved to the sport with his consistency. He wanted to play football, but his parents were concerned about the concussion in football, so tennis became his sport.

His older brother, Steven, also played tennis at Lakeland.

Reeder has played number 1 singles since his freshman year and has never come back from the pressure of being number 1.

Last season was a breakthrough year for him and he is looking to have an even bigger year next season as a senior.

“Tennis is such a physical sport,” he said. “I’m already working on my fitness for next year, I’m trying to improve my explosiveness by grabbing the ball very early, more to learn to attack. That’s how you get to the next level in tennis.”

He also wants to improve his serve to make it a great weapon and learn how to get to the net more effectively to finish points quickly.

Reeder, who hopes to play college tennis at Southeastern, does not have a personal coach but has received help from a number of different coaches, including Southeastern’s Drew Dickens. He has not played any junior events in the past but said he could try to play in a number of events in the summer.

“I didn’t pay much attention to that, because I like being in church on Sundays, and usually they (tournaments) go on well into Sunday,” he said. “It’s worked out well for me so far.”