British-born talent makes Australian Hockeyroos Olympic squad





British-born rising star Amy Lawton has been named in the Hockeyroos roster for the Tokyo Games after the 19-year-old rose to the top of the ranks. Lawton was born in Worthing, Sussex before moving to Australia at the age of seven. Ten years later, after representing her state in the Victorian under-12 squad, she had made her debut for the Hockeyroos, aged 17, in a Pro League clash against the Black Sticks in April 2019. With 17 caps under his belt, Lawton is one of eight debutants to travel to Tokyo, while Lawton becomes the fourth youngest Hockeyroos player to compete in an Olympics. Stephanie Kershaw, 26, was named after an injury barred her from competing for a first Rio Games. Rachael Lynch has been named the number 1 goalkeeper after she was controversially dropped from the program, while Edwina Bone will head the squad. Meanwhile, Eddie Ockenden of Kookaburras will join the likes of Rechelle Hawkes, Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles after being selected for his fourth Olympics. Nine Australians will make their Olympic arc next month after the squad was announced Monday in Perth, with co-captain Ockenden standing out. The 34-year-old, who has 370 international caps, said: “It is special and humbled to join those great hockey players who have represented Australia at four Olympic Games. “It doesn’t feel like it’s my fourth – I’m still excited to make it and excited about the challenge and opportunities ahead. Hockey Paper stat attack: Keep in the family familie The Australian teams continue the Olympic family traditions, with Brooke Peris, a cousin of Olympic champion Nova Peris, and Kaitlin Nobbs following in the footsteps of her mother (Lee Capes – 1988 gold), father (Michael Nobbs – 1984) and uncle (Mark Hager 1988, 1996 bronze), all of whom represented Australia at the Olympics. Michelle Hager (Mark’s wife) is also the sister of Capes (Nobb’s aunt) and was part of the Seoul gold medal winning team. Olympic hockey teams in Australia Australia Hockeyroos: Edwina Bone, Emily Chalker, Jane Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor, Mariah Williams Kookaburras: Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Lachlan Sharp, Joshua Simmonds, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski

