Interest increases for the organization of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships – TBEN





The TBEN (ITTF) received a total of five expressions of interest from member associations to host the final of the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships. Sweden, the Republic of Korea, Portugal, Argentina and India threw their names into the hat. The large number of competitive offers that the ITTF has received so far underlines the global appeal of the World Table Tennis Championships final. As in the past financial year, several continents – Europe, South America and Asia have submitted their bids. Portugal and Argentina are looking to host the legendary event for the first time, while the Republic of Korea hopes the event will return to the country after being forced to cancel it in Busan last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sweden hopes to host their first World Table Tennis Championship finals in six years since Halmstad last hosted the event in 2018. Previous cities that have hosted the final of the World Table Tennis Championships are Stockholm (1928,1949,1957,1967) and Gteborg (1985). , 1993). India last hosted the tournament in New Delhi in 1987 and if its bid is successful, it will be 37 years before world-class table tennis returns to the subcontinent. Following their expressions of interest, the bidding exercise will enter the next phase where the ITTF will publish requirements and other resources exclusively to bidders who have expressed interest. Bidders must submit their final bids by June 30, 2021. Between July 1, 2021 and August 22, 2021, ITTF officers and personnel will conduct the assessment and inspections. Applicants will then be invited to present their bids, where ITTF members will vote on the allocation of the final host of the 2024 Table Tennis World Championships. Gabor Felegyi, ITTF Competitions Director (Acting) said: We are delighted to have received a record amount of interest from these five member associations to host the World Table Tennis Championships. This highlights the status of the tournament and the economic benefits it brings to their country. We look forward to evaluating their respective offerings as the process moves into the next phase. “ Held in London since 1926, the World Table Tennis Championships have the greatest historical significance and the greatest worldwide interest from players, fans, media and partners. It was last held in Budapest in 2019 and will return to Houston (United States) this year, followed by Chengdu (China) in 2022. In a revamped format, the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston will see 128 singles players and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions compete in knockout form for the right to be crowned champions. of the world.

