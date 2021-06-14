Quarantine, target drought and Ramos’ reaction – Luis Enrique feels the heat ahead of the 2020 European Championship of Spain

He left out every Real Madrid player, has faced a Covid-19 crisis and his team struggles in front of goal

Spain has endured a rocky build-up to Euro 2020 and the risks of the coaches have exacerbated the chaos rather than contain it. For better or worse, Luis Enrique is a stubborn man who knows what he wants.

The former Barcelona manager insists everything is in order, from the teams’ problems in front of goal to their scattered preparations after Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente tested positive for Covid-19.

Only time will tell if he is right.

Troubles are mounting for Spain, recalling their horrific start to the 2018 World Cup, with coach Julen Lopetegui sacked on the eve of the tournament after agreeing to take over at Real Madrid.

There have been issues beyond Luis Enrique’s control, such as the coronavirus cases. Captain Busquets was hit first and the team had to isolate and train individually. La Roja was only able to regroup two days before Group E’s opening game against Sweden, which was to take place in Seville in temperatures reaching into the thirties.

Spain has been training at warmer times of the day to acclimatize.

I expected it to be hotter to tell the truth, Luis Enrique said, typically contrarian. If there’s one good thing about people, it’s their adaptability. We are looking forward to the future, despite a tough week.

In their last friendly against Lithuania, the Under-21 squad returned from vacation and played the game in place of Spain’s quarantined first team. Luis Rubiales, the boss of the Spanish FA (RFEF), complained that the national broadcaster RTVE moved the game from channel one (the 1) as a result, and attracting Teledeport, a sports channel, instead.

For the first time in history, they’ve made the decision to move a game programmed for the main channel to another, Rubiales said. Today we needed more support than ever. If you want to respect the players, the national team and the federation, this is not the way.

I hoped they would treat the team of all Spaniards with more respect and more care, especially in a moment of weakness.

The youngsters went out 4-0 winners and most of them joined a separate parallel bubble of Spanish players, training away from the isolating first team players. Players like Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals and Brais Mendez were brought back from vacation and put to work, options in the event of further positives. In the end it was in vain.

It’s not that we want to wait for Sergio, but who would wait for him, said Luis Enrique resolutely. Spain was less decisive about whether or not to vaccinate the players, and the army eventually took over the task a few days before the European Championship started.

We need to know that there could be side effects, the coach said, as the team waited for confirmation. We want it to happen as soon as possible because there could be symptoms and problems, and that would be really bad.”

Another key talking point in Spain was Lucho’s decision to turn down Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, who failed to find a consistent condition in 2021. Despite heavy pressure from the Spanish media to call up the captain, Luis Enrique left him, watching from his bench.

The coach could have brought Ramos, plus another player, but instead chose to bring 24 men to the tournament instead of 26. That was a decision that was widely criticized given the chance that the coronavirus could affect would have on the tournament and the exhaustion of players. at this point in a relentless calendar. Yet the stubborn coach held his ground.

Right now, Id calls out 23 players instead of 24, he said, doubling down on his minimalist team stance. The more people you have together, the easier it is to get the virus, I wouldn’t have changed my plan.

Other names Spain may have mentioned stand out. From Atletico Madrid’s La Liga-winning midfielder Saul Niguez to Sevilla’s right-back Jesus Navas, there have been notable absentees. Only six players remain of the 22 called up for the first match of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Spain struggles to get the ball into the net, which was highlighted by the 0-0 draw against Portugal earlier in June. Fans chased both Luis Enrique and striker Alvaro Morata out at the Wanda Metropolitano, the latter after hitting the bar rather than scoring the winner.

That’s where Celta Vigo’s shooter Iago Aspas may have helped, but he’s one of the many players Luis Enrique doesn’t want to turn to, although he may offer an obvious solution.

Instead, the coach is putting his faith in the next generation, from wide strikers Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo to Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who is poised to become Spain’s youngest debutant at a major international tournament.

The coach also received complaints for not calling up Real Madrid players. Understandable in the case of Ramos and the injured duo of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, less so when it comes to Nacho Fernandez, who has played at an impressive level this season.

If a coach isn’t the leader it’s a bad sign, he must be one, Lucho told reporters Sunday afternoon in the Andalusian heat, willing to accept any criticism of his strong Asturian chin.

He has plenty of decisions to make in the coming days. Aymeric Laporte, recently nationalized from France, will battle with Villarreals Pau Torres and Manchester City’s Eric Garcia for a spot in the defense. The trio has 17 caps between them.

Spain is the fourth youngest team in the tournament, with only Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to claim international trophies.

Luis Enrique also seems unsure of his best team, with few names on the team sheet and no star players. That was one of the benefits of leaving Ramos behind, with Luis Enrique in full control of a youthful pack.

I’ve only had a working group with such a good atmosphere a few times, said the coach. I don’t remember anything like that until I was in charge of Barca B.

Comparing Spain to the Catalan youth team highlighted that this is a squad with no expectations to reach the final stages of the tournament, a far cry from the Spanish team that won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 and their World Cup triumph in 2010 clamped down.

The RFEF, and President Rubiales in particular, have fully supported Luis Enrique, despite his unorthodox decisions, and are arguing with disloyal former assistant and substitute coach Robert Moreno.

Even before the recent drama, the road to the tournament was steep. Luis Enrique stepped down as Spain coach in March 2019 because his daughter, Xena, had bone cancer. After her tragic death, he returned in November and ousted Moreno with the support of the RFEF, while his former assistant tried to keep the coaching job.

No wonder, then, that he describes the past two weeks as child’s play compared to what I’ve been through. And yet, if Spain is knocked out early, there will be fierce criticism his way.

Luis Enrique will welcome it, safe in the knowledge that whatever happens, he did it his way.