The Carolina Bengals Minor League Soccer Team Holds Its First Team Tryouts







RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) A new minor league football team in the Cape Fear area, which claims to have an NFL attitude, held tryouts in preparation for the upcoming summer season. The Carolina Bengals minor league soccer team held tryouts for its soccer and cheerleading teams at East Arcadia Town Park in Riegelwood on Saturday, preparing for the summer soccer season beginning August 7. – Advertisement – Team owners, Jermain and Katrina Brown, said they saw a positive response from the participants, with 20 to 25 men trying out the soccer team, some coming from up to 2 hours away. “We have some guys who are still in the spring season at the moment, and they’re on teams that are in the championship. So they weren’t there yesterday. So we have more guys,” said Katrina Brown, co-owner of Carolina Bengals. The Carolina Bengals’ goal is to have more than 50 men on the roster. Both the soccer and cheerleaders are currently looking for members. “You have to be able to persevere and be coachable to be on our team. It’s not just paying and being able to play, you still have to be able to perform,” said Katrina. Coaches for the football team have been selected and owner Jermain Brown says they are top picks. “We already have a few, and most of them have been coaching for at least 10 years. So they’re pretty familiar with the game and what we’re trying to get going,” said Carolina Bengals co-owner Jermain Brown. The owners of Carolina Bengals both think they will see a big turnout of fans at competitions during the summer season. “Everything is opening up again, it’s going to be something exciting to do, maybe something for your family to do. It’s out in the open, so you’re not really locked in, so,” Jermain said. “It’s not as far as the NFL games, we’re around here,” Katrina said. The Carolina Bengals begin their season in August under the Saturday night lights at Legion Stadium in Wilmington. The schedule has not yet been announced by the Coastal Football Alliance.

