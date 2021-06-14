Sports
Wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane uses Wimbledon as a warm-up Paralympic Games
After reaching the semi-finals of all four grand slam tournaments, it is only natural that South African wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane is taking her chances at a Paralympic medal in Tokyo.
Previously, Wimbledon [she was the first Black South African woman to feature there, in 2018] was Montjane’s annual highlight, but this year’s World No. 7 considers even that a de facto warm-up for the main event in Japan.
In the wake of her recent departure from the French Open semifinals, Montjane told ESPN: “I use every tournament I play for the Paralympics to prepare for the Games.
“Wimbledon was the one I really looked like [forward] but right now I’m just going to use it as one of those tournaments that get me back in the game.
“The most important thing is to aim for the podium [at the Paralympics]. To do that, I have to have a lot of games behind me before the games.”
Montjane will be on her favorite hard court at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo at the end of August, and a lack of a suitable South African doubles partner will give her extra time to focus on her singles.
After successive second-round singles exits in London and Rio – the first due to injury and the second, according to Montjane, due to an ill-timed wheelchair change – she is doing everything she can to ensure the stars are on the move this time around. lie in one line.
“I don’t think I was good enough” [in London and Rio], but when I went to London I got injured just before [The Olympics] and I also got injured in London,” recalls Montjane.
“When I went to Rio, I switched wheelchairs between games. That was not a smart decision. I was ready to compete, but the decision to buy a new wheelchair was a blunder on my part.
“I hope I can get into this without injuries and I’m trying not to make any last minute changes.”
Montjane knows all too well how scarce the opportunities in the game are for African players. If the Optimize Agency had not given its support, it is doubtful that Montjane would have obtained the funding necessary to compete consistently at the highest level.
With an impressive performance at the Paralympics, she sees an opportunity to play her part in paving the way for a more comfortable future for her compatriots.
“I think [an impressive showing at the Paralympics] will give people hope, and tennis will get attention in the country and the continent as a whole,” she said.
“We all know that tennis on the continent is not really a big sport. If one of us can do well on this track during the Games, it gives us hope that we will see things change and that people will start to be more involved the sport [regardless of] their backgrounds.
“Maybe too [we will see] the sport is adequately supported. I think tennis is just not a popular sport in South Africa or in Africa. That’s why it’s not supported that much.
“I think if I do it right, it’s really going to bring about change, because we’ve got quite a few tennis players — wheelchairs and disabled people — who want to make it real in the world, but without the right resources, they can’t fulfill their dreams chasing after.
“If I do it right, I think it will help a lot.”
