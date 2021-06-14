Devil hockey in honor of teammate’s memory | News, Sports, Jobs





In January, the Fredonia Blue Devils men’s hockey team suffered a terrible tragedy when Bernard “Brown” Kahlau died in a skiing accident in the Adirondacks. Kahlau, 22, strayed from the trail he was skiing on and from nearby trees. Kahlau’s death has had a profound impact on the entire team. “It was such a tragedy and it was very hard on players, coaches and people in our department and people on our campus, and of course all his friends and family,” said Fredonia coach Jeff Meredith. As a result of Kahlau’s death, Meredith began to think about how Kahlau could be properly honored and remembered by his teammates, for the upcoming 2021-22 season and beyond. Finally, Meredith came up with an idea that he had carried out by the team. “Tanner was a special person, and he was such a big part of our program,” he said. “I thought of different ways we might recognize that. He was going to be a senior and he would have been captain anyway, so I presented the idea of ​​the team.” Unsurprisingly, the team was fully engaged and will be honored by serving as captain for the 2021-22 season, while two other players will become assistant captains. Honoring Kahlau in some capacity was important to Meredith and the rest of the Blue Devils. The process of honoring Kahlau does not end with naming him captain. Kahlau received his diploma from SUNY Fredonia posthumously, and Fredonia’s Tanner Kahlau Memorial Game will be held against Trinidine on Saturday, November 6. There is a special set of 35 sweaters for sale, featuring Kahlau’s No. 9 and a “C” on the front side. Meredith said it will be a powerful moment to see the whole team wearing Kahlau’s jersey. “It’s sometimes hard to really put it into words”, said Meredith. “I think there will be times when it will hit us harder next year than it has been in a while. I think that weekend where we play Tanner’s game on Saturday will definitely be an emotional day. It’s really going to be something when our whole hockey team goes out on the ice and they all wear Tanner’s number nine.” Proceeds from the jerseys will go to an endowment fund set up by the Kahlau family, where the money will be used for the men’s hockey program. In addition, Jerry Fisk, director of SUNY Fredonia Athletic, said more things will happen in Kahlau’s memory. “There is more to come”, said Fish. “We haven’t been able to do as much this spring as we would have liked because of COVID, so there will be other pieces from the athletics and corporate departments in the fall.” Donations to the Tanner Kahlau Memorial Fund can be made at https://give-to-fredonia.formstack.com/forms/affinity?Please–direct–my–donation–to=Tanner%20Kahlau%20Memorial%20Fund while you can buy a sweater at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21465–ustores/web/store–main.jsp?STOREID=185&SINGLESTORE=true Today’s latest news and more in your inbox







