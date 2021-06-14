Two pickleball courts planned for Toon Town in Talleyrand | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Sports
Pickleball, the fast-growing racket sport, is coming to the Toon Town building in Talleyrand.
Jax Pickleball and European Street Cafe owner Andy Zarka, along with three business and pickleball partners Ricky Thais, JT Rhodes and Richard Parkes, propose adding two pickleball lanes at the warehouse at 444 Talleyrand Ave. near TIAA Bank Field.
It will be the first indoor facility in the area to be played on outdoor courts.
Zarka said there are covered courts at the YMCA and several churches. These are wooden gym floors and with an indoor pickleball court.
Like outdoor courts, the Toon Town facility will be concrete, but covered and shielded from the elements.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
It is played on a 44-by-20-foot badminton court, according to USA Pickleball. A standard tennis court is 78 by 36 feet and can be modified with tape or lines for pickleball play.
“It’s not done yet, so we saw what seemed to demand enough of it,” Zarka said.
“We’ve seen what some places in other cities had done and four of us can get along as a group when we play on the field and thought, let’s try it as a business venture and see where we can take it.”
He hopes to open in August, pending building permit approval. He will lease the property from the owner of the building, Chance Gerisch.
Zarka said the courts, although not air-conditioned, will have exhaust fans and the building doors will allow crosswinds through the building.
If the courts are popular, he said he would consider adding three more to the space and possibly air conditioning.
He estimates that the cost to convert the warehouse into a flat, concrete surface for play is about $30,000.
The space is about 16,000 square feet and has 15-foot ceilings, “enough space for pickleball courts,” he said.
The courts will pay to play, and Zarka said he plans to offer several membership options. Some days are blocked for walk-in players, leagues or tournaments.
Zarka has not made any price-fixing for the courts or memberships.
While there are free places to play, Zarka said an increase in demand for the game is causing existing courts to be fully booked many days of the week.
“The biggest hurdle right now is that there are places to play that are free,” he said.
“But if you can play somewhere that’s covered and out of the elements, on good outdoor surfaces but indoors, we’ll see where that goes.”
Jax Pickleball, who opened Zarka at 1670 San Marco Blvd. in September, is a separate entity from the courts. It sells pickleball equipment.
Zarka said he might consider adding a pro shop to the Toon Town courts if they gain enough popularity.
An active local pickleballer, Zarka said he continues to see the sport grow in popularity.
He coaches a weekly beginners clinic at Southside Tennis Complex, where he has a handful of newcomers every week. The city opened two new pickleball facilities this year.
“It doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” he said.
“We see that more and more people are finding a reason to go out and do some exercise and be with their friends.”
