Argentine Lionel Messi confesses worry about contracting COVID-19





Argentina striker Lionel Messi confessed on Sunday that he is concerned about contracting COVID-19, a day before kicking off another Copa America with the national team amid a spate of infections among rival teams. Players or officials from Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela tested positive for the virus before the South American tournament started in Brazil on Sunday. Messi, who will line up for Argentina in the opener against Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, said fears of contracting the virus were rife in the squad. – Stream FC Daily on ESPN+ “It worries us because it’s a risk to anyone who catches COVID-19,” he told reporters. “We try to be careful, but it’s not easy. These things happen.” “We will try to do everything we can so that no one gets it, but sometimes it doesn’t just depend on us.” Messi is believed not to have been vaccinated, although the South American Football Association said in April it had been vaccinated and aimed to have all international players shot before the Copa America kicked off. Argentina was set to host the Copa America this year but withdrew at the last minute due to a spate of COVID-19 cases. The tournament was moved to Brazil, although the death toll there is higher than anywhere else outside the United States. Although organizers claim they have put in place strict protocols, Venezuela lost eight players to positive tests before the tournament’s opening game against Brazil on Sunday and Bolivia lost three. Lionel Messi plays Chile on Monday. Photo by Agustin Marcarian – Pool/Getty Images An inexperienced team from Venezuela went down 3-0, with Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa scoring for the host country. Brazil won this tournament two years ago, beating Argentina in the semi-finals in a controversial match, and Messi said he was desperate to finally repeat his club success at international level. “I think now is the time to strike a blow and the opportunity could come in this Copa América,” said the Barcelona striker and six-time winner of the world’s best player award. “My big dream is to win a title with the national team. I was often close to it and unfortunately it didn’t work out. I will keep going until I can’t anymore.” “I have been lucky enough to win everything at club level and at individual level and it would be nice to win with the national team as well.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos