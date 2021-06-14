Hardik Pandya enjoys vacation with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya enjoys a holiday with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya before traveling to Sri Lanka for the team’s white-ball series. On Sunday, Natasa posted a photo with Hardik and Agastya after their private chartered flight landed in an unknown location. In the snap, the trio is standing next to a plane. While Hardik is holding their son, Natasa is seen carrying a handbag. Hardik will return to competitive cricket in July when Team India travel to Sri Lanka for a limited overs series.

Earlier, Hardik had posted a few photos of their flight on his Instagram page. Chilling in the clouds, Hardik wrote the first photo on Instagram. In the photo, the Indian all-rounder is wearing a printed white T-shirt and enjoying a drink.

Responding to the post, Natasa added a red heart and fire emoji in the comment section.

Hardik had also shared a photo with, among others, Natasa and his brother Krunal Pandya from their flight. My traveling companions, he wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

Like Hardik, even Krunal will return to competitive cricket next month on India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. The Pandya brothers were not part of India’s 20-man squad for the England tour for the World Test Champions (WTC) final against New Zealand, which starts on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

However, the duo returned to the national set-up when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 20-man squad for the Sri Lanka series. The ODIs of three matches and as many T20Is series between India and Sri Lanka will start on July 13.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the revamped Team India in Sri Lanka. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Former Indian skipper and NCA director Rahul Dravid has been appointed India’s head coach for the upcoming series.