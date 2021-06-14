Washington Football Team: Post-minicamp 53-man selection prediction 53

The Washington Football Team has completed the mandatory mini camp. Another step to determine who makes the final selection.

The countdown to training camp has begun. The Washington Football Team has completed three days of mandatory mini camp. The team’s last meeting until Richmond.

Roster construction and positioning is a constant for coaches and assessors. The mandatory mini-camp is only part of the journey in determining the final roster of 53 men.

For the Washington Football Team, the journey to decide who will make the cut will be exciting but difficult. Players whose fans have come to love the team will have to say goodbye. While saying goodbye to veterans and promising young players is never easy, it’s a good problem to have.

Washington finally has real competition among multiple position groups. Not only will this make those specific groups much better compared to the previous year, it can also jumpstart the entire team to achieve its own lofty goals.

While a Super Bowl title is always the ultimate goal, it is within the team’s grasp to repeat as division champions and win a home game in the 2021 season.

We are making this prediction only to assess current lattice depth and early possibilities. Injuries will occur, more or less playing time will be earned and other veterans in the league may become available.

However, without further ado, let’s dive right into this much-too-early, post-mandatory 53-man minicamp prediction.