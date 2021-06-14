Athlete Spotlight: James Wood Girl Tennis Star Grace Allen | Winchester Star

James Wood High School 17 Year Old Junior
Sports: Tennis. Position: No. 4 and 5 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Rick and Christy Allen
What do you like about tennis: I really like how you can work specifically around individual growth and improvement, but you can also work with a team. It is a team sport and an individual sport.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Senior Night my freshman year, because we had a lot of seniors that year and we just had a great time that night.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: This year I went to hit a short ball. I hit it and slid across the field, scraping my knee. I still have a scar from it on my knee.
Most difficult moment in tennis: When you have fallen in points in a match and you have to get back up. It’s kind of a mind game at the time.
Three people to dine with, dead or alive: my great-grandmother Josephine; she was the biggest influence on my mother and my mother has the biggest influence on me. Jesus; there is much to learn from him. And Andrea Bocelli; he’s just an absolutely phenomenal musician, and I’d love to talk to him about his music.
Biggest Athletic Influences: The coaches I had (Sharon Sweet as a freshman and Olivia Scott this season). They taught me everything I know about tennis. They taught me skills and specific exercises to help me improve.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Brian] Thomas. I had no idea how to code and program before taking his [technology] class this year. Now I understand and I can do it myself. I learned a lot from that class and he made it a really fun class.
Favorite Athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Favorite TV Show: Any Classic Sitcom
Favorite song: When Mercy Found Me by Rhett Walker Band
Worst Thing You’ve Ever Eaten: Oatmeal
Post-High School Plans: I plan to get my associates degree next year when I graduate from high school. Then I would like to go to university and study psychology and Spanish and eventually get a PhD. I find it interesting how and why people do what they do. With Spanish I find it interesting to communicate in different ways. Ultimately, my main goal would be to study bilingual psychology so that I can work with people who speak Spanish and English.
Curated by Robert Niedzwiecki
