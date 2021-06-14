Australia selects women’s hockey team for Tokyo 2020, but mystery player left out





Star goalkeeper Rachael Lynch returns after being named in Australia’s 16-man squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – but mystery player has appealed the decision not to select them for the Games. Lynch will return to the squad after being removed from Hockey Australia’s contract list at the end of 2020. The goalkeeper and former captain Georgina Morgan were surprisingly dropped from the 2021 list by then-coach Paul Gaudoin, who later resigned after an assessment of the women’s line-up found it “dysfunctional”. Players threatened to strike after their failure. Both successfully appealed, but Morgan was also left out of the recent series of four tests in New Zealand. Lynch, who was named the International Hockey Federation’s Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019, was deemed to be in shape enough to warrant selection for her second Olympics. The identity of the appealing player remains confidential. If the player chooses to proceed with the appeal after receiving feedback as to why he was not selected, he will go to an appeals tribunal. “One of the athletes is appealing their non-nomination, which just goes to show how hard it was to pick this team,” said Australian women’s team coach Katrina Powell, who was appointed to Gaudoin earlier this year. to replace. “There were 27 players in the squad, we used 26 in New Zealand and they all performed well. “It is the athlete’s right to appeal, we respect that and then we will go through the process.” Rachael Lynch has been included in the Australian roster Tokyo 2020 Getty Images Hockey Australia is in crisis after a series of allegations by past and present players against the women’s team hierarchy. Allegations include bullying, homophobic behavior and body shaming. Two months before the release of the damning report, Hockey Australia high-performance manager Toni Cumpston quit before Gaudoin resigned. Eight Olympic debutants are on the roster, including 19-year-old Amy Lawton, who will become the fourth-youngest Australian hockey player in history at the Games. Stephanie Kershaw joins the team for the first time after missing Rio 2016 due to injury. Emily Chalker will compete in her third Olympics, while seven others will compete in their second. Other players on the squad include: Edwina Bone, Jane Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor and Mariah Williams. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place from July 23 to August 8 after the 2020 postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







