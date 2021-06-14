Sports
A ‘true, true PG’ – How Paul George learns to create for others
LONG BEFORE THE NBA bubble or Playoff P, before the side of the board or “All the Smoke” was thrown at former coach Doc Rivers, the talks that would reform Paul George and the LA Clippers this season took place in Chauncey Billups’ man cave in Denver. .
Billups was still in his first year as a team announcer. Tyronn Lue was Rivers’ chief assistant. And like so many Americans in the early days of the pandemic, they’d picked a group of friends to brag with to better understand when the season — and society in general — could resume.
Billups’ wife, Piper, agreed to the idea on one condition:
“I told them, ‘If you all come, I’m not putting that pressure on my wife. We’re hiring a chef,'” Billups told the group, which includes Lue’s cousin J. Carter and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant. coach Damon Jones. Since the restaurant industry was struggling, they hired Ocean Prime’s fired chef.
However, basketball was the main course on the menu.
“We dove into it four or five hours a day,” Lue said. There were regular Zoom conversations with Rivers and the rest of the Clippers staff. But the workgroup at Billups’ house became its own think tank. The space gave the individuals a chance to look at the team – and their own careers – with fresh eyes.
“Spent all that time talking and studying, doing everything with Ty,” Billups said. “That’s basically what really made my decision to coach.”
The Clippers were among the favorites to win the NBA title, but there was something about the offense that didn’t feel right. Kawhi Leonard and George were great individually, but the two superstars didn’t make each other or the rest of the team any better.
However, there was only so much that could be changed before the season started again in July. When Lue took over as head coach in October, he asked Billups to be his chief assistant and take charge of the Clippers’ point guards.
However, the Clippers didn’t have traditional point guards on the roster – nor was much help coming into the free-agent or trading market. So Lue and Billups went back to a concept they’d been talking about for months: teaming up with George and Leonard to take on more of the game-making tasks.
“I just think your two main goalscorers should be able to make guys better,” said Lue. “Those two guys can shoot anyone at any time. Now we’re talking about attacking the rim to make your teammates better.”
Billups has starred with George, Leonard and Reggie Jackson, watching movies and talking to them during the game about how to see the game through the eyes of a point guard.
IT’S ANOTHER role for each of them. Leonard played alongside game makers like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. George has played with point guards such as George Hill, Russell Westbrook and Raymond Felton.
But making sure the Clippers’ offense is greater than the sum of its parts is a role everyone has learned to embrace.
