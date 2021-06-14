Hasan Ali stays in PSL after solving family case | Cricket

Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali has decided to stay for the rest of the Pakistan Super League after a family dispute has been resolved.

Hasan was due to fly back home on Sunday but will now remain in Abu Dhabi and complete Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 competition.

I was going through a personal family problem, which has been resolved thanks to my wonderful wife, Hasan said in a statement Monday.

She assured me she will take care of it and wants me to focus on my cricket and my career.

Hats off to such a great partner. She has always stood by me through the most difficult times and after consulting with her I have decided to stay with Islamabad United for the rest of the PSL 6.

Hasan missed Islamabad’s stunning 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars on Sunday after his team faltered 20-5 at one point.

The win lifted two-time champion Islamabad to the top of the rankings by 10 points. Hasan has taken 10 wickets in the competition and is the best strike bowler on the team.

We are lucky that Hassan will be available to us for the rest of the tournament, said Islamabad owner Ali Naqvi. But more importantly were happy that all the problems that were there have been solved. We wish Hassan all the best in every aspect of his life.

Islamabad will face Karachi Kings later on Monday.