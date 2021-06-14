Sports camps return to YSU after a year off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio A group of about 60 teens took turns trying to kick a 30-yard field goal at the Youngstown State University field house.

And they all got a high-five from former YSU and NFL kicker Jeff Wilkins after their attempt.

The high school-age boys and girls attended the McFadden/Wilkins Specialist Football Camp, which returned this month after being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Wilkins, a 1990 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, was happy to be back.

You can see a lot of enthusiasm and the kids are great, said Wilkins, the main camp counselor.

Gallery images include campers, Jeff Wilkins, Paul McFadden, Coach Doug Phillips, and the YSU Penguins soccer team performing drills.

Since 1986, Wilkins and former YSU and NFL kicker Paul McFadden have hosted the camp at YSU, which is just for kickers. They started it at the urging of YSU president and former head football coach Jim Tressel.

Most campers come from high schools in Mahoning Valley. Wilkins and McFadden not only teach them proper techniques, but also other facets of the game.

Jeff and I are excited to look in the paper on Saturday mornings and see how well they did on Friday nights because most of our kids are from the neighborhood, says McFadden, a camp counselor. We want to run an educational camp and try to help these children develop their skills.

The camp is one of the few to keep the YSU soccer team on campus this month. A full list of the school’s athletic offerings can be found HERE.

YSU head football coach Doug Phillips recently saw his freshmen on campus for the first time. Normally, coaches have house calls, see high school games, and interact with their recruits before arriving on campus. The pandemic turned those sessions into virtual meetings.

Without soccer camps in 2020, YSU coaches couldn’t rate players in real time, only through videos.

Recruiting is our lifeline, said Phillips, who was hired as a YSU coach in February 2020. That’s survival. This is the first time in 19 months that we have been able to personally evaluate and meet young men. It’s crucial to our program.

If you go out and see players, you can see things go back to normal.

It’s common for YSU basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun to say that parents and student athletes are craving this summer. Calhoun took his own daughters to basketball and swimming camps this summer.

Calhouns players teamed up with more than 300 high school athletes at another camp Saturday in YSU. It was one of the biggest camps the Penguins fifth-year coach has seen, with players entering the ninth through twelfth grades.

Sometime in July, YSU will hold a basketball camp for elementary and middle school students.

I think it is [the players] opportunity to give back and communicate, Calhoun says. It’s their chance to have an impact on people. That’s what life is all about, spending time with people and having an impact.

Many of these kids who come to our camp really look up to our players.

Women’s basketball hosts elite camps for high school athletes in June and August, giving students the opportunity to have their skills evaluated by YSU staff. Some Penguins players participate as coaches, says YSU head womens basketball coach John Barnes.

These elite campers ask the YSU players about their training habits, traveling teams they played for in high school, nutrition and a host of other topics, he says.

They learn a lot from talking to our players, says Barnes.

Many of them come to our games and support YSU even before they come to camp, says Barnes. It also gives them the chance to interact with our players, who are role models for them. It gives them an incentive to keep practicing and get better. We make sure that they have a lot of fun too.

The football program also offers an All Position Skills Camp. It costs $35 per RV, a steal compared to the $75 to $100 most other college camps charge, Phillips says.

Our emphasis was on getting players to our campus, not how much money we can make, he says.

About 800 high school student athletes are expected to be on campus for camps this summer. The campers are given instructions that they can take back to their high school, Phillips says. They also get a positive experience.

It’s June, Phillips says. It’s hot. It’s damp. They could be at a pool, but they’re trying to be better football players here and we have to put on a great show for them.

Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.