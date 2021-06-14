Global tennis merger talks driven by ongoing shift in media consumption

On Monday, Sky News reported CVC Capital Partners is in an advanced stage of negotiations with the ATP and WTA (CVC would seek regulatory approval later this month). The deal would allow the private equity firm to invest $600 million in an entity (One Tennis) that would unify the professional tennis tours for men and women (or at least the commercial aspects of it).

A merger would theoretically alleviate some of the short-term financial pressures on the sport caused by the pandemic. But conversations with tennis insiders and media authorities suggested CVC and those behind the One Tennis initiative are also likely to be looking at the longer-term opportunity to play a pivotal role in the ongoing transition from wholesale to retail media distribution. If you predict where the whole OTT, DTC streaming business is going, thanks to all these changes in technology and consumer behavior, sports and sports [broadcast] rights, especially those with global appeal, will play a big part in moving that forward, Chris Bevilacqua (co-founder, Bevilacqua Helfant Ventures).

CVC has not responded to our request for comment. The ATP and WTA responded with a joint statement that said in part: By working together, we believe significant opportunities lie ahead, and we are exploring all options, but have not commented on what they see those opportunities.

Our opinion: To be clear, combining the commercial elements of the ATP and WTA tours under one umbrella is not a new concept. Executives across the sport have long felt that they could maximize the value of international tennis (and keep costs low) if they collaborated rather than compete with each other. Political and governance agendas aside, the challenge has always been how to do it and how to allocate the costs and rewards of that, explains Marshall Happer, former COO of the Mens International Tennis Council. There have always been too many chefs in the kitchen, each looking for their piece of the pie, to bring about radical change.

That was pre-pandemic, though, before many high-profile tournaments, including Wimbledon, were canceled (see: International Travel Restrictions). While the pandemic hurts any sport, tennis has suffered more (and continues to suffer as many countries are still out of control of the coronavirus), as its revenue model relies heavily on both hospitality (for both fans and sponsors) and ticket sales.

The advent of DTC technology and changes in leadership also enable this effort to bring the two tours together differently. As it stands, neither tour is moving the needle in terms of digital revenue. But Bevilacqua said: It’s a bit like the old Wayne Gretzky phrase skating where the puck is going, not where it is. There are currently approximately 650 million OTT, direct-to-consumer subscribers worldwide. By 2024-2025, that number is expected to be somewhere between 1.3-1.5 billion. The only way [a digital service] that kind of penetration globally will be able to drive beyond general entertainment (taste in shows and movies varies widely across cultures) and into sports. Sports rights can encourage a much deeper level of penetration. Needless to say, he can only see the value of live sports rights around the world for premium properties going up.

Logic indicates that selling ATP and WTA tour rights together would be a case of one and one equals three, Bevilacqua said. He reasoned that the tonnage a broadcaster gains will become increasingly valuable as the media becomes more retail-focused (particularly for a global sport like tennis) and suggested reaching out to men’s tennis enthusiasts, women’s tennis enthusiasts and casual tennis fans with events over 45 or 50. weeks of the year would be pretty powerful in a world of fragmentation. Octagon media rights adviser Dan Cohen estimated the value of the combined media rights at +$200 million per year. For perspective, the WTA is in the midst of a $525 million 10-year deal. It is believed that the ATP rakes in an average of $120 million a year in broadcasting rights.

But the One Tennis concept isn’t just about the desire to grow media and data rights revenues. As one tennis insider explained, it’s largely about trying to create value (which makes sense given that both governing bodies are pretty much locked into media rights deals for the foreseeable future). The WTA and ATP saw what Formula 1 did with Ride to survive and how the viewership grew. They saw Liberty Media buy F1 and saw the valuation rise. They see what other leagues are doing and wonder why they aren’t doing the same.

In addition to digital, there is an opportunity for a combined entity to both host joint events (which are generally the most successful in pro tennis) and create new events. Cohen noted that the consolidation of production costs and the savings achieved through a merger can be just as important as the revenue growth achieved.

The global appeal of tennis makes it a sensible asset for CVC to buy in today’s environment (football, golf and martial arts should also be valued by retail platforms). Naturally, the private equity firm is no stranger to investing in sports and sports adjacent properties. The company was previously a stakeholder in Formula 1 and MotoGP and currently has interests in the commercial rights of Premiership Rugby, Pro14 and the International Volleyball Federations. They are also trying to buy in in Six Nations Rugby.

CVC also appears to be a strong partner for the ATP and WTA. They have shown that they can generate media rights all over the world, our insider said. Their investment in the sport would also confirm the vision. When we all say as tennis people [this combined entity] is worth a lot of money, that is quite different from when a private equity firm says it is worth a lot of money. Because that’s what private equity firms do, he added. CVC is expected to take a 15% stake in the new entity at a valuation of $4 billion.

