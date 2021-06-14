Tim Benz: Pitt? Duquesne? Chatham? Who will pick up the torch of Pittsburgh DI hockey when Robert Morris folds programs?

The hope of saving Robert Morris’ hockey teams is based on life support. So the question must be asked whether other local universities might be interested in filling and filling the void for NCAA DI hockey in the Pittsburgh region that would arise if the settlers couldn’t stay on the ice.

Please note that there are two programs. Not one. Both the men’s and women’s teams are set aside by the RMU administration.

For Title IX purposes it is hard to imagine that a school can only admit a men’s team. And given the hardships both teams are now experiencing, it would be difficult to meet the cash flow and facility needs of a women’s team without the draw and exposure of a corresponding men’s team.

Unfortunately, both programs had a track record of success and now a large number of players are either stuck in the transfer portal with nowhere to go, or are on their way to destinations outside Western Pennsylvania.

Many of them—four on the men’s team and two on the women’s team—are talents from the Pittsburgh area who are now getting booted elsewhere.

Rink mogul Murry Gunty, who has unsuccessfully tried to make a deal with the university to keep the hockey teams going, brought up the topic of finding another NCAA DI outlet in town if Duquesne or Pitt might want to work together.

if @Pitt_ATHLETICS or @GoDuquesne do you want to play D1 hockey please contact me. I will do everything I can to bring D1 hockey back to Pittsburgh. https://t.co/eGK92WeX7G — Murry Gunty (@MurryGunty) June 10, 2021

Shaler’s Zac Lynch (who is second all-time in points and goals to Robert Morris) also took to Twitter, encouraging Pitt and Duquesne to investigate the idea.

@Pitt_ATHLETICS what a perfect time to start NCAA Div 1 men/women hockey programs @Pitt_LykeAD you have two teams of players/staff already competing at nationally ranked levels. Makes the logistics of getting started so much easier.. also have some disgusting alum/fans ready to support — Zac Lynch (@ZLynch84) June 1, 2021

Pitt has club teams that play at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville, with the men’s team winning the College Hockey Mid-America regular season title or the post-season four title for the past five years. The Panthers will start again next year after the pandemic.

Fellow ACC school Boston College has a men’s team in Hockey East, and Syracuse has a women’s team in RMU’s conference, College Hockey America. Notre Dame has a men’s team in the Big Ten.

At the risk of kicking someone else debate about off-campus location, the University of Pittsburgh also has a presence at the Cranberry UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in terms of its affiliation with UPMC, sports science and advanced training programs. Something that’s meant to grow exponentially if the Penguins eventually build that much-discussed third ice sheet.

So Pitt seems to be a natural fit on an academic, medical and athletic basis — not to mention the alumni and fans who live in the North Hills. It seems worth considering Pitt’s larger regional fan base and branding in the market, direct contact with the Penguins or with Gunty as a third party.

Also keep in mind that while Pitt’s earnings sports of men’s basketball and soccer have been mediocre in the ACC of late, less publicized sports such as men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and baseball have seen increasing success.

But when we asked for comment on the idea of ​​adding hockey teams, the idea was quickly rejected.

“Pitt Athletics is not currently considering additional sports sponsorship beyond our 19 peer teams,” the school said through a spokesperson.

Duquesne is also a bull’s eye. But here the door is ajar. At least a splinter.

Athletic Director Dave Harper has spoken to us extensively and loves the theory of a Dukes hockey team. But beyond creating a cash flow and taking advantage of a deal for a place to play, Duquesne’s Title IX restrictions are extreme.

According to Harper, the distribution of the school’s undergraduate population is 66% female to 34% male. Therefore, there are currently 11 women’s programs and six men’s programs in Duquesne.

So even if Duquesne did what Robert Morris did and split the scholarships and odds equally between the two hockey teams, it’s proportionally not that easy to add two sports one-to-one. It may also be necessary to add a sport on the women’s side.

That said, Harper did give some wiggle room.

“Duquesne is constantly looking at the sports programming landscape and emerging sports and will always look at strategies to adjust our sports programming mix to help institutional reputation and enrollment,” Harper said via phone call last week.

According to Harper, one way to add a sport while staying within Title IX rules, even when gender opportunities and scholarships are out of bounds, is to identify a “significant demand at an institution or within the market.”

Given Duquesne’s club team and the interest in hockey in Pittsburgh — especially with an NHL arena literally across the street from campus — Harper says a case can be made with Duquesne for that consideration.

So unlike Pitt’s “hard no,” Duquesne feels more like a “highly unlikely, don’t hold your breath.”

If Gunty and the Penguins really want a Division I partner, it might at least be worth a call to Harper.

Don’t forget Chatham either. They have Division III teams. The men are in Frozen Pond Arena in Valencia. The women skate in New Kensington at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena. The men’s program has recently made headway under former Colonials assistant Mike Gershon. The Cougars went 5-8 (5-5 in UCHC play) in a truncated season after finishing 3-21-1 the previous season.

But based on our conversations, there don’t seem to be any immediate plans to improve those programs or others in the athletic department.

One last point needs to be pointed out, especially in the cases of Pitt and Duquesne. They didn’t need Robert Morris to fold before one of those schools investigated DI. It’s not that RMU’s market share or footprint is big enough that they somehow blocked the Panthers or Dukes from making a claim on the DI hockey landscape.

Those two schools simply didn’t have the Title IX desire, money, facilities, or latitude to do it.

Unfortunately for those who want to see DI hockey in Pittsburgh continue, that still seems to be the case for the foreseeable future.