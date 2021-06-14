If any country can make it to the Olympics, it will definitely be Japan: Sathiyan





India table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran showed confidence in Japan on Monday and said the country would successfully host this year’s Tokyo Games. The Olympics were scheduled to take place last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will now run from July 23 to August 8 this year. “I have been to Japan many times and also played in the Japanese league. If any country can pull it off, it is definitely Japan and I know from their meticulous planning how they prepare for each event. I have full confidence in Japan and the IOC and they will host a very safe Olympics,” Gnanasekaran told ANI. About his qualification for the Olympics, Gnanasekaran said: “For me it is my childhood dream, I saw Olympics on television like 17 years before, the dream has come true. I wanted to be part of the Indian team, so I started I really trained really hard, especially after I joined Raman, sir, it’s been a huge amount of hours I’ve spent training.” “It’s the most important opportunity of my life, but at the same time I would just enjoy the game like I always have, go out and have fun on the biggest stage,” he added. The paddler also said that playing without fans would be difficult and athletes need to find the push without the crowd cheering them on. “Sure, that’s the hardest part I’d say. Initially I thought it would be okay, but when I played the Japanese league in a huge stadium with no fans, I felt a very big difference. Fans give you the push, they give you the extra energy at the crucial moment or when the scores are even,” Gnanasekaran said. “I think we are a bit used to this new normal now. It will be difficult, but I hope I can dedicate the medal to the fans, even if they are not with us,” he added. Speaking of his game and training, the paddler said: “Fantastic. I’ve been training with my coach, I’ve been working on my technique and footwork and I’m also getting competition practice. I’m in good shape, I’ve seen improvement in the last month and I’ll be a and all weapons are for the Olympics.” For me, the best defense is the offense. I was a very defensive player in my childhood, and when I started training with Raman Sir, I switched and that’s where I transformed as a player. I always prefer to look for opportunities where I can attack and score a point against my opponent.” (ANI) (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

