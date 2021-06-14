Sports
Game 1: What you need to know
LAS VEGAS – The Canadiens open their series against the Golden Knights Monday night at the T-Mobile Arena.
Here’s everything you need to know on your way to Game 1:
Looking back
The Canadiens were dominant in their second round series against the Jets. Montreal defeated Winnipeg by a margin of 14-6 in just four games. The Habs became the third team in NHL history to win a playoff series after overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the previous round. Montreal was also only the second team in League history to win two series of seven games in the span of eight days (May 31 – June 7). It was the 23rd sweep in franchise history.
Dominique Ducharme’s troops enter the semi-final of the Stanley Cup with a seven-game winning streak. It’s the longest post-season period for the Canadiens since 1993, when they racked up 11 consecutive wins en route to winning their 24th Stanley Cup title.
For his part, Ducharme became the fifth head coach in NHL history to win at least seven consecutive games in his first playoff run, alongside Guy Boucher (8 games in 2011 with Tampa Bay), Lindy Ruff (8 games in 1998 with Buffalo ), John Muckler (8 games in 1990 with Edmonton) and Pat Burns (7 games in 1989 with Montreal).
This is the first playoff game between the Canadiens and the Golden Knights. Montreal has a 5-1-0 record in six regular season games against Vegas. In addition to reaching the Stanley Cup final, the series winner will claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.
Watchlist
Confident in leading: The Canadiens are playing their best hockey since they were eliminated in Game 5 of their first round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal is not behind in a game for 437:53, which is the second longest stretch in NHL playoff history. It was actually the Canadiens who set the record in that division in 1960 when they were not 488:38 behind. While taking out the Jets, the Canadiens won a run of seven games without ever falling behind for the seventh time in franchise history. It was the first time that had happened since the 1978 semifinal against the Maple Leafs. Since Game 5 of the Toronto series, Ducharme has seen offensive contributions from up and down his lineup. Nineteen of its players have scored at least one point in the 2021 playoffs. The franchise record was set in 1987 when 21 players registered their names on the scoresheet.
On the occasion: goalkeeper Carey Price was excellent during the late season. Like the players before him, the native of Anahim Lake, BC hasn’t given his opponents much during the seven-game winning streak. The 33-year-old has scored an average of 1.64 goals against, a save percentage of 0.943 and one shutout in his last seven games. The Canadiens’ former fifth overall roster in 2005 has an 8-3 record in the playoffs, along with a 1.97 goals against average and a save rate of 0.935. In three regular season games against Vegas, Price has a 2-1-0 record along with a 3.40 goal average and 0.886 save rate.
To pick up where he left off: After leading the Canadiens in regular season scoring with 44 points (28 goals, 16 assists), Tyler Toffoli was also the group’s main offensive weapon in the playoffs. The 29-year-old winger has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) to date, but his most important goal came in overtime against the Jets in Game 4. Toffoli became the first Canadiens player to score a series overtime goal since Kirk Muller accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the Division Final in 1993. The Scarborough, ON native is currently racking up a six-game streak, marking a career highlight in the post-season. Toffoli became the fifth Canadiens player in the past 25 years to string a playoff point streak of at least six games, joining Saku Koivu (7 games in 2008), PK Subban (6 games in 2014), Michael Cammalleri (6 games in 2010) and Alex Kovalev (6 gams in 2004).
What’s on tap?
Fan activations are presented by four pillar partners RONA, Scotiabank, Lafleur and Ford.
|Time
|Channel
|Computer programming
|10:00
|Virtual 50/50 opens. Possibility of multiple $5,000 jackpots!
|4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|💉
|Free tattoos at Adrenaline Montreal
|8:25 PM
|Virtual T-shirt toss winners announced on Twitter. Enter now!
|8:30 PM – 9:00 PM
|Pregame concert with TiZi on twitch. Watch and win!
|9:00 am
|Watch party on twitch with Marc Dumont and Kevin Raphael
Details on all of the team’s post-season initiatives, including schedules and direct links to the appropriate content platforms, can be found at canadiens.com/playoffs.
At the other end
The Golden Knights closed a 2-0 deficit in their second-round series against the top regular-season Colorado Avalanche, winning four in a row. By doing so, Vegas became the third franchise in NHL history to reach the semifinals in three of its first four years in the League.
Peter DeBoer’s contingent won the first round against the Minnesota Wild in seven games.
Watchlist
Climbing the ranks: Marc-André Fleury continues to cement his place among the best goalkeepers in NHL history. By knocking out the Avalanche, the native of Sorel, QC, recorded the 89th playoff win of his career, surpassing Billy Smith and Ed Belfour and becoming the only one in League history in that category. took possession. He is just three wins away from Grant Fuhr for third. Fleury faced the Canadiens once in the playoffs while still a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fans certainly remember Montreal’s seven-game victory over Pittsburgh in 2010. Fleury, for his part, scored 2.82 goals against the average and a save rate of 0.892. In 42 regular-season games against Montreal, the former 2003 first-overall squad has a record of 22-13-6, a 3.12 goals-to-average and a save rate of 0.897.
An old friend: Certain Habs will see a familiar face on the other side of the ice in left winger Max Pacioretty, who played 626 regular season games and 38 playoffs with the Canadiens. In three regular games in his career against New Canaan native Montreal, CT has racked up two points (1 goal, 1 assist). Pacioretty missed the Golden Knights’ first six postseason games this year due to injury, but he has points in seven consecutive games since his return. The 32-year-old attacker has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in seven playoff appearances.
No shortage of firepower: DeBoer’s team now has enough offensive weapons to deliver the goods. Sixteen Golden Knights players have scored at least one goal in the playoffs this year, leading the way in the NHL. Centerman William Karlsson leads Vegas with 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists), while winger Jonathan Marchessault is a team leader on six goals in 13 games. For his part, captain Mark Stone scored the overtime winner in Game 5 against Colorado and has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists).
On paper
Here are some key stats from both teams in the playoffs:
|MONTREAL
|VEGAS
|8-3
|Mention
|8-5
|28
|Goals for
|40
|24
|Goals against
|31
|18.8%
|PP%
|14.3%
|90.3%
|horsepower%
|71.4%
Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports, and listen to all the action on TSN Radio 690 and 98.5 fm.
