A point to prove for India in the WTC final | Cricket

When the Cricket World Board first started to officially decide which team was there, all it had to do was find the supporting cast. It was 1975 and the West Indies were a cut above all the others. That made the inaugural ODI World Cup a quest for the best among the rest.

How the Caribbean greats retained the one-day World Cup four years later and then underdogs India overthrew them in 1983, all battles settled at Lord are part of cricket folklore.

Although a one-time Asian Test Championship was held in 1999, the International Cricket Councils (ICC) plan to contextualize test cricket will finally see its first champion later this month. Can India claim similar dominance en route to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand?

The two teams will face each other in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18, following a less than ideal qualifying cycle, but few would question the Virat Kohlis team in the top match.

The India skipper has said the final is just part of India’s quest for sustainable excellence rather than an all-or-nothing game. Coach Ravi Shastri believes a best-of-three final at neutral would have provided a fairer verdict.

Both have a point. ICC was unable to get all the major teams to play against each other in the two-year cycle leading up to the WTC finals and the pandemic was a major disruption for bilateral tours.

In November 2020, the ICC Cricket Committee, led by Kumble, announced a modified points system for teams to qualify for the WTC finals due to the toll the pandemic has taken on the calendar. The Indian team management was not happy when the tweak pushed it to second place on the table. Until then, unfinished matches were treated as draws and the points were split. The new rule only took into account completed matches with teams ranked by percentage of points earned.

In February there were still four teams in the race for the final Australia, England, India and New Zealand. Then Australia canceled their tour of South Africa due to Covid-19, leaving them hoping Ashes rivals England would do them a favor by overthrowing India at home. England lost 1-3.

A 3-0 win in South Africa would have confirmed Australia’s WTC final berth, but India has clearly proved superior to the once No. 1 team. They have beaten them 2-1 in consecutive (2018-19 and 2020-21) series Down Under; both series provided some of the most memorable both bat and ball cricket India has ever played.

India has prevailed against South Africa for the past ten years. The Proteas last won a Test in India in 2010, in a tie. Since then, India has had nine wins, four defeats and three draws, including a win in the last two tours each (1-1 in 2010-11, 1-2 in 2018). At home, they won the 2015 series 3-0 on rank turners, while the 3-0 home series win at the end of 2019 on good pitches explained their rise.

Fast bowling is South Africa’s great strength, but India has turned deadly in that area, led by Jasprit Bumrah since he made a stunning debut on the 2018 South Africa tour.

India and Pakistan haven’t played a Test against each other since 2007 due to political tensions, but again with India’s speed attack now among the best in the world, it’s not hard to imagine India would have had the lead if the two teams had learned know.

India lost a 4-1 touring series against England in 2018, but avenged it with an emphatic 3-1 series win at home earlier this year.

Three years ago, Shastri came under fire for proclaiming, while India lost the Test series in England 1-4, that it was the best team to leave India’s shores.

Controversy over Shastri ruling India in 2018 and a third consecutive series loss in England caused ex-greats including Sunil Gavaskar to question that claim, especially as India had suffered a defeat in South Africa.

For Shastri and Kohli, the win will help settle the three-year debate. But in Southampton, they face a team they haven’t beaten in the last three years. Since 2018, India has played in just one series against New Zealand, a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in early 2020, where Kohlis batsmen were unable to tackle the moving ball.

Kohli argues that it is not a fair comparison as teams rarely win in India. Southampton is neutral ground, but the Indian camp knows that a wet English summer will give New Zealand conditions like home.

A win in the final will rearrange the argument and Kohlis’s vision of a win-as-a-trial would receive resounding approval if India beat England in the series of five tests that followed. It will also help end a 14-year wait as India’s last win in 2007 fell under Dravid.