How Georgia’s football receiving corps could adapt with Demetris Robertson in the transfer portal





ATHENS Football is a fluid game of adjustments, so it makes sense that the Georgia receivers’ rotation figures as of Friday night shook some staff with sixth-year senior Demetris Robertson in the NCAA transfer portal. Robertson, with his great speed, lined up to play the Z behind projected starter Jermaine Burton. The question is, which UGA receiver will transfer to Robertson’s former spot? RELATED: X marks the spot for inbound LSU transfer Arik Gilbert. The status of third-year sophomore Dominick Blaylock could play a role in this. Blaylock is still recovering from the torn ACL he sustained last fall while trying to recover from the ACL injury he sustained in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. RELATED: Dominick Blaylock suffered a torn ACL from a previously injured knee last August A healthy Blaylock at 100 percent would certainly aim for a starting position anywhere on the court, but ACL recovery can be tricky, and UGA will exercise great caution in bringing Blaylock back. The 2021 season looks set to feature a full 12-game run, so depth will likely be a factor. Besides Blaylock, sophomore freshman Justin Robinson or incoming freshman Adonai Mitchell seem to make sense as options behind Burton at the Z. Robinson has a big frame at 6-4, 220, and enjoyed some success in spring scrimmages with catches in the field. Mitchell has a great blast off the line, showing a high ceiling in the G-Day Game en route to 7 catches for 105 yards from quarterback JT Daniels. Georgia coaches may also be trying to kick out speedster Arian Smith. Smith recently returned from the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a silver medal after running the first leg for the Bulldogs 400-meter relay team. Of course, placing Smith behind veteran Kearis Jackson is another possibility that would create a match-up nightmare for opponents. RELATED: Arian Smith Sprains Wrist in Spring Scrimmage One Incoming LSU pass catcher Arik Gilbert has the size and skills to pass for the X, the receiver position previously occupied by injured sophomore sophomore George Pickens. Pickens, of course, suffered a torn ACL in March and is out indefinitely. Georgia sophomore freshman Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, with his strong hands and sharp route running, also figures queuing at the X, once fully healed from the broken ankle he sustained last season. Tight ends Darnell Washington, Jon Fitzpatrick and Brock Bowers have the kind of talent to pull off the ace or two-tight end formation. Just as it wouldn’t be surprising to see sophomore offensive coordinator Todd Monken dial in two two-back formations, setting a likely speedster James Cook in motion. Cook, should be noted, has and can line up as a receiver. Georgia plays a Pro-Style Spread Offensive with Air Raid concepts, with primary receiver and route adjustments determined by how defenses are aligned and chosen to defend. More about JT Daniels California Spring Break Georgias JT Daniels Looks Like Mater Dei Version 3 Takeaways from JT Daniels & Teammates SoCal Vacation UGA news The next The fun problem Georgia faces in maximizing Arik Gilbert and…

