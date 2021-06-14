Tokyo 2021: Indian men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh wants to pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors by winning a medal

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has vowed to fight every chance to win a medal for India at the Olympics and will dedicate it to the country’s Covid-19 fighters and frontline workers.

As we work hard for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we promise to compete against all odds to win a medal for India, Manpreet said in a video released by Hockey India.

Manpreet is determined to pay tribute to the country’s frontline workers by finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

And when we get a medal, we want to dedicate it to the real heroes of our country — the doctors and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to heal our country through these trying times and saved millions of lives. Thank you, Jai Hind, Manpreet said.

The skipper is delighted with the commitment and dedication shown by each player in the ongoing selection trials at the SAI Bengaluru center.

I am really proud to witness the kind of dedication that each of us has shown during the trials. Representing India in the Olympics is a huge honor and a dream for any athlete. Everyone is pushing each other to get the best out of themselves, Manpreet said.

India has won eight Olympic gold medals in the past, but their last top finish came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games.