Bullets Betting – Online sportsbook is launched from Nationals Park; shop to follow

The first online sports betting app, tied to a Major League Baseball location, launched last week at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, and will be followed later this year by the opening of an on-site retail sportsbook.

BetMGM launched its betting app with the Nationals on Thursday. The app is accessible throughout the District of Columbia, but bets may only be placed within a two-block radius of the stadium.





The retail sportsbook is located in a converted team merchandise store connected to the stadium with a street entrance near the corner of N Street and S. Capital Street. The sportsbook is open seven days a week all year round. Fans at Nationals games cannot enter the sportsbook from the stadium, under current Major League Baseball rules.

A retail sportsbook opened in late May at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, with William Hill becoming the first legal bookmaker to operate at a major sports venue in the US. The District of Columbia, along with Illinois, ruled that sports venues were allowed to have sportsbooks under the jurisdictions’ sports betting regulations.

DraftKings is working to open a retail sportsbook at Wrigley Field in Chicago, but the Nationals look poised to be the first MLB team to offer sports betting.

The launch of the BetMGM sportsbook app is the start of a balancing act for the Nationals trying to navigate leagues and teams when it comes to infusing sports betting into the game-day experience. The Nationals want to participate in the new legal gambling market, without fending off fans and families who are not interested in gambling.

“How do you bring sports betting into this environment, but still maintain this family-friendly environment we have?” Mike Carney, Nationals EVP of Business Ops and Strategy, said. “We have the sportsbook and it will be connected to the facility, but it’s separate. You can’t go between the baseball field and the book on a game day. We’re still enforcing the boundaries, and that was very important for Major League Baseball as well.” across the board.”

BetMGM, MLB’s first official betting partner, says it understands the leagues and teams’ desire to maintain a degree of separation between the sportsbook and the overall game-day experience.

“We have regular discussions with Major League Baseball about how our ads appear, where they appear, the types of messages we send to different segments of their fans,” Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer, told ESPN. “If customers have expressed an interest in sports betting, we may be able to be more direct in our communication about offers we present to them. If fans are simply out with their families and want to watch a baseball game, we will usually stick to branded advertising, alone or the logo.”

Quote to note: “We have by far the most responsibility with the Giants (to win the World Series). They are one of the biggest commitments we’ve had with an MLB team in any season. offs, with two of the best teams in their division. But they played so well and they opened with such a high number, the liability has only continued to grow since we kept putting them in and betting.” – Nick Bogdanovich, Commerce Director, William Hill US Hill

The Giants, who went into the season 125-1 to win the World Series at William Hill, are now 10-1.

According to a company spokesperson, who added that football is the sport with the highest degree of variance in betting interest, Euro 2020’s opening games were similar to a regular-season NHL game at William Hill US sportsbooks. . . In New Jersey, betting on the Euro games was comparable to the amount wagered on the average MLB game, while Iowa bettors “were not really interested,” the spokesperson said.

“Gamble Responsibly America,” a new mobile app with educational resources and tools designed to support anyone with gambling issues, launches Tuesday. The Entain Foundation US, a non-profit arm of international sports betting and gaming operator Entain, says the app will provide a self-rating quiz, betting diary, behavioral comments and a 24/7 live chat, among other tools to help gamblers manage their game. .

“We are incredibly proud to launch the Gamble Responsibly American application, as our commitment to responsible betting and gaming is unparalleled in the industry,” said Martin Lycka, senior vice president of Entain, which oversees the responsible gambling initiatives of the company. company, in a release announcing the launch of the app.

In an effort to combat match-fixing, the Table Tennis Federation of Ukraine has partnered with Sport Integrity Team, an international organization that monitors odds and creates databases of all suspicious events. Table tennis betting rose significantly in popularity in 2020, when the coronavirus took hold and virtually all mainstream sports stopped. However, the rise in betting has coincided with a match-fixing scandal.

In May, Adam Michael Green, a former professional table tennis player, was charged with using corrupt information to bet, profiting from the proceeds of crime and proving corrupt information to two other people, according to the Australian Associated Press. Green was accused by authorities of placing 1,170 bets on table tennis matches “that he knew were fixed” from May 6, 2020 to December 15, 2020. Australian authorities claim Green benefited about $337,000 from his bets.