Former Pakistani cricketer to now taxi driver





Once a cricketer makes his international cricket debut, his career is really established. There is a life in the spotlight and it is rare for a cricketer to find other ways to live off the pitch. However, here is a tragic and unfortunate story of a former Pakistani cricketer, Arshad Khan, who represented the Pakistan national cricket team from 1998 to 2006. Arshad was an off spinner who could make batsmen dance to his tunes at the time. But luck was not on Arshad’s side, as the former spinner is currently a taxi driver. As reported, a few years ago a cricket fan booked a taxi and to his surprise the taxi driver turned out to be the former Pakistani cricketer Arshad Khan. The fan took to social media to share the story of Arshad, who is currently a taxi driver and lives in Sydney, Australia. At first, the fan did not recognize him and after they started talking, the driver said he had played for the Pakistan cricket team and for the Lahore Badshas in the Indian Cricket League (ICL). When he saw the taxi driver clearly and knew his full name, the fan was in utter shock. Arshads career was full of ups and downs, with the downs starting with the rise of Saqlain Mustas in international cricket. The off-spinner is fondly remembered for sacking Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the same match. The off-spinner made his ODI debut for Pakistan in 1993 against Zimbabwe, playing 60 One Day Internationals (ODI) for Pakistan, where he claimed a total of 57 wickets and recorded a best figure of 4/33. Arshad made his Test debut for the Pakistan cricket team in 1997 against the West Indies and played 9 Test matches for his country, claiming an impressive 32 wickets and having a career best score of 5/38, against Sri Lanka, his only fifer in Test cricket. Arshad was back in the spotlight when Pakistan went on a tour of India in 2005. The off spinner took 7 wickets in five matches played and claimed the wickets of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh in the series. Helast also played a test match for Pakistan in 2005, against India. He also played his last ODI for Pakistan, against India. Arshad’s career was stunted when the off-spinner decided to join the unsanctioned Indian Cricket League and his hopes of returning to the national team were dashed. It is now known that the former Pakistani cricketer in Sydney still drives a taxi to make ends meet. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

