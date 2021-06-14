Preparing for Fantasy Football 2021: Tips, Rankings, Best Advice, Rookies, Top 150 Top Rated Experts

Finding Fantasy football sleepers 2021 is one of the main goals of the preseason. Last year Justin Herbert, James Robinson and Justin Jefferson surpassed all expectations, finishing in the top 10 players in their respective positions. Discovering this season’s 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers can be a challenging task as you prepare for the Fantasy Football concept. If you want to find the next Robert Tonyan, you’ll have to search up and down your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

There are several factors that determine whether a lesser-known player from the 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings can have the kind of impact that will take your team to the top of the standings. The prospects for opportunity, potential volume and depth charts all play an important role in paving the way to unexpected success. Before you start looking for the best 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts, make sure you see what the SportsLine team has to say.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Picks

The Fantasy Football concept bible features the best Fantasy Football sleepers from SportsLine 2021:

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills: Fantasy players really didn’t get the best possible production from rookie running backs last season. The pandemic led to an unusual preseason and a steeper learning curve. Some didn’t get going until later in the season, while others belonged to the Fantasy football busts. Moss was in the latter camp, as he ran just 481 yards and just four scores. A toe injury early in the season didn’t help his progress either.

Buffalo, however, has not made significant strides to compete with Moss in the off-season, and he appears to have a ticket to becoming a more important part of the Bills attack in 2021. Buffalo had one of the best offenses in the NFL last year and quarterback Josh Allen will always be a threat to rush for scores. But the Bills were in 20th place in the NFL last year in a rush and could get even better overall with an improved run game. There are enough TDs to keep Moss scoring regularly, and he seems to be the leading candidate to help Buffalo play the ball effectively.

Quintez Cephus, WR, Detroit Lions: Detroit’s passing game underwent an off-season overhaul. The Lions traded out longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford and also lost their two best wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Detroit enters the 2021 season with a relegated replacement trio of Jared Goff, Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman.

Cephus showed flashes of positives as a rookie last season and it shouldn’t be too hard to move up the depth chart in Detroit. Goff desperately needs viable playmakers to stand up to, and even in a bad passing game someone needs to step forward and lead the way. Cephus has the skills to emerge as the Lions’ most prolific Fantasy wide receiver. He averaged over 17 yards per catch as a rookie and gives Goff a chance to challenge the defense with a downfield threat.

