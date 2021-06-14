Player Ratings: The Best Attackers

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin has identified the number one priority for this off-season: the resignations of RFA forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kevin Fiala. At the start of our series where every Wild player’s game in the 2020-21 season was cut, I’ll be reviewing their play first, not least because the talks about their contracts are so hot pending moves needed may have been prior to the expansion design.

Eriksson Ek has been nothing short of stunning this year. according to Evolving Hockey WAR calculation, he was worth 1.5 wins over substitution, placing him 54th among NHL strikers in this catch-all metric and 17th among NHL centers. Players who also picked up so much WAR included John Tavares and Zach Hyman as they defeated the 2021 Canadian teams, and perennial Selke favorite Ryan OReilly (1.6 WAR).

He did this by playing 17 minutes a night and knocking out the best players in the Honda West Division(TM) including Nathan MacKinnon, Mark Stone, Anze Kopitar and Logan Couture. This probably explains why he was 47 percent in the faceoff spot, just below average but fairly competitive while dealing with some of the best centers in the game. The rest of his 200-foot game more than makes up for a few lost draws, as evidenced by every hockey player’s analysis, both in game viewing and his analysis: he was the 39th best centerman in Defensive Goals Above Replacement, who is EHs metric that measures a player’s overall defensive play. In fact, Eriksson Eks’ game is so complete that he scores positively in every aspect of EH’s GAR stats (offensive, defense, power play, take penalties and draw penalties) in addition to taking penalties.

However, what really cheered Eriksson Ek this year was his offensive improvement to his 8.3 GAR on EH, 5.4 coming from his attacking play. In the past, Eriksson Eks’ job was to get the puck away from the best players in the world, and then keep it until those elite players were too tired to keep skating. Doing anything productive with that puck has never been part of the equation, but this year he got to the net and smashed away at pucks in a new gritty attacking style we’ve never seen from him before. mr. September has always been able to outdo players on the boards and on his own side, but this year he finally put those log legs to work on the attacking net front and saw incredible results. He had so many ugly opportunities this year that I actually had to extend the y-axis of his Evolving Hockey RAPM chart, which is shown below:

It should be mentioned that Eriksson Ek played with Marcus Foligno this year, who was even better defensively and had even better WAR numbers. Their roles are very different as Joel plays the center and Foligno the wing, but overall Foligno seems to be so good defensively that it’s possible Eriksson Ek wouldn’t have been as good this year without him. On the other hand, they play hockey for free in what is ultimately a team sport, you can hardly blame Eriksson Ek there. Another important consideration is that Jordan Greenway’s 5-to-5 numbers this year were well below average and in some cases downright bad. So I think you can give Eriksson Ek credit for everything you see in his analysis as he is slightly pulled down by one of his wingers and supported by the other.

This year Eriksson Ek did everything expected of him on a shutdown line, going even further than that by finding a new aspect of his game in the offensive zone. He finished near the bottom of the 1C class in every key stat, despite playing the team’s toughest minutes, and seemed to really improve Foligno’s game (albeit with help from Wild’s elite D Corps).

Class A

2021 was a very unkind year for star winger Kevin Fiala. Among the Wild attackers, Fiala only generated the eighth most WAR on the team, level with Zach Parise with 0.8 WAR. Fans who watched the games would be absolutely shocked that Fiala was rated a fourth liner in terms of this all-encompassing stat, and you’ll have to provide some context and dig deeper to understand how this happened.

An overview of Wild forwards and their Evolving hockey GAR is shown below. Fiala’s main issues this season have been his power play numbers (purple bar) and defensive stats (red bar turning negative) betrayed him.

The defensive issues are not shocking as Fiala has been a subpar defender for the last few years of his career. He gives the puck away a little too often, usually because he’s trying to make a play in the neutral zone he has the skill for, but not 100 percent of the time. Additionally, playing on the top power play unit with Victor Rask and Nick Bonino, two defensive players with limited skill, definitely dragged Fiala’s power play numbers below what he can.

Interestingly, luck also played a factor in Fiala’s statistical shortcomings. Fiala switches from GAR to xGAR, which quantifies offensive and defensive effects based on the quality of the scoring opportunity rather than pure scoring results, and Fiala rockets the board between Wild attackers. He ranks fifth on the team in xGAR mainly due to his offensive impact which improved from 3.5 GAR to 8.1 xGAR. While his GAR is only in the 68th percentile in the entire league (128th in the league among attackers, or a decent second-line), his xGAR is in the 85th percentile (58th best in the league, or third best attacker in a league). average setup).

This means he created good chances that his linemates couldn’t finish. I think most fans who have watched more than ten games this season would agree that Fiala, usually playing a combination of Hartman, Rask and Johansson, created countless opportunities that went wrong and Wild fans shook their heads or took it in. held their hands. This conclusion certainly passes the sniff test (eye test).

Fiala has been criticized based on the system he plays in. Fiala’s defensive impact was that of a substitute striker, and in a team without stellar defenders it could have burned him much worse. The Wild also allows their wingers to fly the zone when they take the puck away in the defensive zone, which is perfect for Fialas jet-speed skating. While his linemates didn’t always do him any favors, Wilds’ defense systems compliment him quite well.

Fiala’s blazing speed and silky smooth hands make him truly elite in the transition – some consider him one of the 10 to 20 best players in the world in this field. His blistering shot also makes him a Dumba-esque asset to the power play with even better visibility to find his teammates. His defensive play leaves much to be desired, although he has shown marginal improvement in recent years. His defensive play should probably be addressed by adding a safe linemate, but it’s hard to find centers that can cover their teammates’ mistakes while supporting them in the transition. While Fiala needs better help, he bears some responsibility for his defensive shortcomings and needs to be better at identifying opportunities to make a move without flipping the puck.

Rank: B+

These are clearly going to be an A+. Expectations were high for the rookie this year, no matter how hard we tried to temper them, and oh boy, he delivered. My highest hopes for him this year were that he would finish the year with a performance similar to Fiala’s 2019, and he even surpassed that – Kirill achieved 1.7 WAR in 55 games this year, while Fiala achieved the same number in 64 games (although Kirill actually played 1006 minutes in those games, while Fiala played 985 minutes in 2019 despite playing more games).

Rather than justify the grade I give Kirill, I want to look at the unique traits Kirill possesses.

Kirill is another elite transition player like Fiala, but he generates these odds very differently. While both players take advantage of their elite skating and handling skills, Kirill generates some of his own opportunities by stealing pucks from his opponents and making quick ice.

Another unique feature of Kaprizovs is that the way he generates insult is somewhat confusing when analyzed statistically. Most analyzes use expected targets (xG) to quantify the volume and quality of scoring opportunities when a player is on the ice. This stat is based on the location from which a shot was taken, as well as the time between that shot and the last event (usually a pass or rebound, so playing faster or more chaos increases the value of a goal-scoring opportunity). Kaprizov performs surprisingly poorly on this stat, barely above average in generating xG for himself and teammates of equal strength.

This doesn’t match the eye test at all, and for good reason: Kaprizov generates excellent looks with a lot of movement and can score from distance or line up teammates. This generally comes through as a final stat (shooting rate or goals above expected), and these are very high for Kaprizov. When he plays with other players or gives them the puck, their finishing stats also improve. This is an incredibly unique skill that few players possess: Kaprizov can create opportunities for himself and for teammates who don’t need to be close to the net, which is normally the only way players think to give offense. It speaks to his speed, hands, creativity and hockey IQ. For more on this, see the following thread from: HockeyViz.comThe creator explored this in detail in the following Twitter thread.

So I’ve been thinking about Kirill Kaprizov Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) June 4, 2021

At 5-on-4, Kaprizov changes style. While his goals fall away because he plays on the cursed Minnesota Wild PP (or does he play on a PP unit with Rask and Bonino? Who knows), he’s one of the best at generating scoring opportunities close to the net – he generates xG at an extremely high rate. In xGAR (expected goals over substitution, similar to WAR but based on scoring), Kaprizov generated a whopping 4.6 this year. If that translates to PP GAR, Kirill would rank among the top 20 power play attackers on Earth.

This actually bodes extremely well for the Wild PP in the future – Kaprizov is a spark plug that has the benefit for the benefit of humans. He exploits the extra skater to create exceptionally dangerous opportunities for himself and others, and over time he should see his 5-on-5 shooting effects translate into the power play.

Kaprizov left little to be desired last year. He rekindled the flames of Mats Zuccarellos and burned offensive power that lay dormant last season, playing well in all 200 feet of the rink and creating power play opportunities for a club that seems to have little to no organizational knowledge about how to succeed in 5-on-4. I can’t wait to see him work a full season next year and I hope we can sign him on a long term contract to keep that sexy Russian working for this club for the next decade.

Quality: A+