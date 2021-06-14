Volunteer at group helping homeless and vulnerable in Chester ‘overwhelmed’ at MBE honour





A tireless volunteer at a Chester organization helping the homeless and vulnerable in the city has spoken of her joy at becoming an MBE on the Queen’s Birthday Honors list.

Soul Kitchen Volunteer and Coordinator Helen Anthony was one of many people in the Chester and Ellesmere Port area to be included in the list this year.

Helen has been an integral part of Soul Kitchen for the past five years and is said to go ‘above and beyond’ to support the homeless or needy in Chester. Soul Kitchen is a 100 percent volunteer organization helping people who are homeless or in need in Chester and Cheshire West. It originated six years ago when it operated in an underpass in Chester, providing food and drink to those who needed it. Now the group operates from Campbell Hall with shower and toilet facilities and a good kitchen and storage room. There is also a garden for summer barbecues and games such as table tennis and pool tables. The group provides hot and cold meals, drinks, clothing, toiletries, support, advice and a safe haven for people who are on the street or in temporary housing. They also host a weekly soccer session, Soul Survivors, weekly cooking classes at a local hostel, Soul in a Bowl and a weekly Offset walking group in the summer. During the pandemic, operations had to be halted, but the group continued to offer takeaway meals when restrictions allowed, as well as coordinating the feeding of anyone placed in temporary housing as part of the Everybody In campaign. At the height of the pandemic, this meant meals for more than 200 people seven days a week. This was massively supported by local restaurants and local community and faith groups and coordinated and orchestrated by Soul Kitchen. Helen said: “I am absolutely blown away to receive this award, not only in recognition of the volunteer work I do, but in recognition of the work of all Soul Kitchen volunteers. “The team is 100 percent volunteer and the time and effort they put into supporting people in Chester is unbelievable.” As the country begins to move out of lockdown restrictions, Soul Kitchen continues to provide takeaway food, drinks, clothing and toiletries from Campbell Hall every Saturday night, plus hot meals three times a week to more than 70 people in temporary accommodation in Chester and about 50 at Ellesmere Port twice a week. In addition to supporting people in temporary housing, Soul Kitchen works with other community groups to support people moving into their own accommodation with ‘move on’ packs of essential items such as kitchen utensils and bedding. Helen added: “If anyone needs it, Soul Kitchen will try to find a way to provide it.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos