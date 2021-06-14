Sports
Cubs Fans’ Epic Beer Cup Snake Cost Nearly $30,000 – NBC Chicago
Cubs fans’ epic beer mug snake was insanely expensive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Wrigley Field was completely open and the Chicago Cubs had sold out crowds on the first weekend of a reopened city.
And that means the stands are rocking again, and with the team playing a primetime Sunday Night Baseball game, the fans have put together a remarkable trophy slang.
The hose extended from the top of the upper midfield area below the scoreboard to the top of the lower midfield section.
And how much beer did you have to drink to make that? Well, some people have done the math and the answer is about $30,000.
And before you start with the Cubs who can afford to expand the four core players, that roughly equates to about $5,000 in profit according to one of our math experts.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Cubs security team at Wrigley Field went to war against trophy snakes in the stands and confiscated them as soon as they started.
Has Wrigley Field changed their goblet snake policy? Have COVID-19’s security guidelines prevented security from enforcing policies they would otherwise have?
Either way, it seems harmless and fun for the fans in the stands, though maybe a little tacky.
