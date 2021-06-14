Assistant Coach Andrews Leaves Men’s Tennis Program – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Athletics Official Website





NOTRE DAME, Ind. Callaghan Family Head Men’s Tennis Coach Ryan Sachire announced the departure of Shields Family Assistant Men’s Tennis Coach Greg Andrews Monday afternoon. Andrews, a program alumnus, had coached in the role since 2017. “Words cannot express exactly what Greg Andrews means to me personally and to the Notre Dame Men’s Tennis family,” said Sachire. Greg has been at the forefront of our program for over a decade, first as a player and most recently as a coach. The personal integrity, work ethic and commitment to excellence that Greg embodied every day has made us all better around him. Led by Andrews, the program qualified for three NCAA Championships and two ITA National Indoor Championships, while reaching a high national ranking of number 11. It would be impossible for me to express how grateful I am for my experience at Notre Dame, Andrews said. I want to thank all the players I have had the opportunity to coach. I cherish all the moments we had together celebrating victories, learning from losses and growing as people. I learned as much from you as you learned from me. I also want to thank the Callaghan family, the Shields family and all the other incredible supporters of our program. Being part of the ND Tennis family is really special, and you all help make that possible. Coach Sachire, you changed my life. There is no head coach in the country who cares more about his players than you do. I know that first hand and have seen it countless times now as your assistant. I have no doubt that you will continue the tradition of excellence and develop incredible young men. In the future, as the biggest fan of our program, I look forward to participating in a different way. Andrews was instrumental in the development of Richard Ciamarra, who was an All-American in 2020 and reached a high career ranking nationally. He also played an integral role in the development of NCAA Singles Qualifiers Josh Hagar, Alex Lebedev and Axel Nefve, all of whom achieved senior careers under Andrews’ tutelage, as well as Tristan McCormick, who was a two-time NCAA Doubles qualifier. In his playing career at Notre Dame, the two-time captain reached a number 20 national ranking in singles and a number 7 national ranking in doubles. He is second in program history in doubles doubles wins (68); third in overall wins in doubles (93); fifth in double singles wins (77) and #1 singles win (38); and seventh in all-time singles wins (113). Andrews was twice a BIG EAST Player of the Year (2012 and 2013) and was selected as the junior as the BIG EAST Championship Most Outstanding Player after leading the Irish to their final championship title at that conference. He was a four-time roster across all conferences (three BIG EAST, one Atlantic Coast Conference), a 2013 CoSIDA Academic All-American, and the 2014 National ITA/Arthur Ashe Jr. Sportsmanship and Leadership Award. I couldn’t be happier for Greg and his wife Lexi, as they want to start a new chapter in their lives and start a family, Sachire said. Greg is a unique person and will be sorely missed, but the legacy he leaves behind at Notre Dame will no doubt leave a lasting impression.” ND







