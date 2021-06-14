Six Tar Heels Earn All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Honors





Six Tar Heel hockey players added another honor to an already successful school year. Bryn Boylan , Erin Matson , Abby Pitcairn , Meredith Sholder , Eva Smolenaars and Cassie Summerfest have been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team, announced Monday by the league. All were on NCAA and ACC championship teams last year when the Tar Heels finished 19-1. Boylan, who graduated in May, studied media and journalism. A midfielder/striker from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, she scored six goals, including three match winners, in 2020-21. Matson, an emerging senior majoring in media and journalism, is an attacker from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. She was recently announced as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for hockey for the second year in a row. An up-and-coming senior majoring in biology, Pitcairn is a midfielder from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 2019 Elite 90 Award winner, played in all 20 games last season and finished with six assists. Sholder, also an up-and-coming senior and biology major, is an attacker/midfielder from Alburtis, Pennsylvania. She finished the season with three goals and three assists, earning first-team honors in the All-South Region. Smolenaars, a media and journalism major returning for a fifth season, is a midfielder from Weert, Netherlands. She earned first-team All-ACC and All-South Region honors in 2020-21. Sumfest, who has completed her business administration degree and will begin graduating in the fall, is a midfielder from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. She started all 20 games in 2020-21, with a total of 14 points on six goals and two assists. The six Tar Heels are among the 38 conference positions to earn the credit, which takes into account both academic and athletic performance during the 2020-21 season. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 point average for the prior semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic performance during the most recent season is also considered when selecting the All-ACC Academic Team. The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all congressional student athletes with a 3.0 grade average for the current academic year, will be published in July. 2020-21 All-ACC Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year Jonna Kennedy, Boston College 2020-21 All-ACC Field Hockey Academic Team Sky Caron, Boston College, Jr.; Management & Leadership

Jonna Kennedy, Boston College, Jr.; Applied Psychology

Jaime Natale, Boston College, Sr.; Communication

Elizabeth Warner, Boston College; sr.; political science

Darcy Bourne, Duke, Father; undecided

Lexi Davidson, Duke, Sr.; Sociology

Caroline Hanan, Duke, Jr.; neuroscience

Eva Nunnink, Hertog, Gr.; Master of Management

Lily Posternak, Duke, Sr.; Sociology

Alli Bitting, Louisville; sr.; Sports administration

Emilia Kaczmarczyk, Louisville; So.; Sociology

Julie Kouizjer, Louisville, So.; Marketing

Mercedes Pastor, Louisville, Sr.; Industrial engineering

Aimee Plumb, Louisville, France; Psychology

Meghan Schneider, Louisville, Sr.; Biology

Charlotte Van Oirschot, Louisville, France; Psychology

Bryn Boylan , North Carolina, Sr.; Media & Journalism

Erin Matson , North Carolina, Jr.; Media & Journalism

Abby Pitcairn , North Carolina; Jr.; Biology

Meredith Sholder , North Carolina, Jr.; Biology

Eva Smolenaars , North Carolina, Sr.; Media & Journalism

Cassie Summerfest North Carolina; Jr.; business administration

Hailey Bitters, Syracuse; So.; Nutrition

Claire Cook, Syracuse, Sr.; Human Development and Family Science

Pleun Lammers, Syracuse; so.; Psychology

Florine Van Boetzelaer, Syracuse, Fr.; not indicated

Eveline Van Den Nieurwenhof, Syracuse, Fr.; not indicated

Amber Ezechiels, Virginia, Jr.; Economy

Adele Iacobucci, Virginia, so; Media Studies

Laura Janssen, So., Virginia; not indicated

Annie McDonough, Virginia, Jr.; cognitive science

Rachel Robinson, Virginia; sr.; Kinesiology

Grace Delmotte, Wake Forest, Fr.; not indicated

Natalie Friedman, Wake Forest, so; Economy

Tori Glaister, Wake Forest, Fr.; not indicated

Meike Lanckohr, Wake Forest, So.; not indicated

Hannah Maxwell, Wake Forest, so; not indicated

Laia Vancells, Wake Forest, Jr.; Biochemistry/French







