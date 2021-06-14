Harshali Malhotra opens up on comparison to superstar Salman Khan post Bajrangi Bhaijaan





You saw Harshaali Malhotra as the little Munni in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ alongside superstar Salman Khan. But that cute little girl has turned into a beautiful teenager. Harshaali has now opened up about her relationship with her favorite actor, Salman Khan. Speaking to ETimes, Harshaali said: “I talk to Salman Khan on his birthday and festival days. He is normally very busy so I can’t keep disturbing him.” Harshaali also recalled her days of shooting ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and said, “”I was playing games with Salman’s uncle on the cell phone. Salman’s uncle used to play table tennis with me in Karjat. I sat on Kabir (Khan) uncle’s lap and played Barbie games. Kareena (Kapoor Khan) aunt was busy shooting so didn’t have time to play games with her. ” Harshaali also admitted she hadn’t seen Salman’s recent release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, because she was busy with “school projects” and “homework.” When asked who her favorite actors are other than Salman, she mentioned Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh while her favorite actresses are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The 13-year-old has been sharing her videos and photos on her Instagram lately. She reveals that it is her mother who handles her social media and not her. Harshaali states that everyone knows that she wants to be an actress, but that she would not ignore her studies for it. So, did she get any movie offers after ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’? She replies, “I’ve had many offers, even from the South and Punjabi film industry. But now I want a role as big as Munni.” On the work front, Harshaali will next be seen in Arjun Rampal-Meera Chopra starrer ‘Nastik’.

