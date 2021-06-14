Will LSU’s Paul Mainieri stay in Baton Rouge? Former coach talks about retirement plans, bucket list | LSU





Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri is ready to coach the Tigers, but he’s not done with Baton Rouge yet. His 15-year career with LSU came to an end on Sunday-evening when the Tigers dropped their second regional supergame to Tennessee, ending their season. While his head coach career is over, Mainieri shared his plans to remain in the Baton Rouge area at his retirement press conference last month. Paul Mainieri’s Hall of Fame coaching career ended with LSU’s loss in Game 2 of the super regional. While doing that, he thought a lot about his father. Mainieri said he and his wife Karen recently built a house in St. Gabriel that they plan to live in after retirement. He emphasized the fact that it is just one door away from their daughter Samantha, son-in-law Nick and their two grandchildren. In addition, Mainieri said his son Tommy recently graduated from LSU’s School of Dentistry and will be working at a practice on Highland Road, less than 15 minutes from St. Gabriel. If you’re a Tiger fan, you don’t want to miss this newsletter. Register today. “Karen and I are going to enjoy our lives and do some things we couldn’t do,” Manieri said, explaining that his bucket list includes going to the Kentucky Derby, watching the Masters and attending the Indianapolis 500. “[But] you know what i really wanna do? I want to visit former players,” said Mainieri. “I don’t want them to come to my funeral one day, then I can’t enjoy it. I want to visit them while I’m alive, I want to see the fruits of my labor, I want to see their families.” Mainieri on the next step:

I will do what the new coach asks of me. I will not exceed my limits.#LSU Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) June 13, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos