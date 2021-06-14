Fans could miss out on cricket in Wales, warns Glamorgan chief Hugh Morris

Glamorgan fans saw their team play against Lancashire on 3 June as part of the Welsh Government’s pilot project on returning fans to sporting events

Glamorgan has warned cricket fans that they could still miss matches this summer, despite crowds back on the ground.

In Wales, crowds of up to 10,000 are now allowed, subject to social distancing.

Glamorgan had hoped to welcome nearly 3,000 fans back to Sophia Gardens for matches in June, including England’s T20 match with Sri Lanka.

Chief executive Hugh Morris has admitted the true figure is likely to be half that.

Morris based that warning on the latest social distancing guidelines from the Welsh government.

“Some of the many thousands of cricket fans who have bought tickets to matches in Cardiff this summer will be frustrated and disappointed that they cannot attend these matches,” Morris said.

Social distancing rules in Wales remain at two metres, compared to rules over one meter in England and Scotland.

Under England rules, 6,500 fans were in attendance every day for England’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, while 18,000 fans were allowed in Edgbaston each day for the second Test. Lord’s has a capacity of 30,000 while Edgbaston can hold 25,000.

In a statement, Glamorgan said a rating by independent consultants confirmed a potential attendance of 2,982 at the 15,643 capacity Sophia Gardens, but the latest ‘Safe Events’ directive issued by the Welsh government last week stated that only members of the same household could sit together and all others must be two meters apart.

As a result, Glamorgan says the number of fans able to attend matches – including England’s matches against Sri Lanka on June 23 and 24 – will be “significantly lower”.

Morris said: “We have no choice but to comply with Welsh Government legislation which is likely to mean an actual capacity of around 1,500 spectators in our stadium as long as social distancing in Wales is kept at two metres.

“In fact, for every match ticket purchased, we will lose the nearest 11 seats to comply with social distancing legislation, as fans who bought in groups, and not from the same household, must sit two meters apart.

“Obviously, the situation creates many logistical and financial challenges for the club, which we are currently working on to ensure that we can welcome as many supporters as possible within these constraints.”

Glamorgan joined other sports organizations in Wales in December to call on the Welsh Government to not only allow the safe return of fans to sport in Wales, but also to reconsider the social distancing rules of two meters in stadiums .

The first pilot events for fan return took place in May, including EFL play-off matches with Swansea City and Newport County and the Wales-Albania international friendly football match at Cardiff City Stadium on 5 June.

Glamorgan also previously hosted a pilot on the first day of their County Championship match with Lancashire the decision to allow all stadiums to reopen their doors, provided safety guidelines are followed.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed this on Monday it would welcome 8,200 fans back to the Principality Stadium for Wales’ summer testing against Canada and Argentina.

Glamorgan – who will also host a one-day international between England and Pakistan on 8 July, as well as The Hundred’s Welsh Fire franchise – say they will be monitoring Welsh government legislation for further updates.

Morris added: “The health and safety of cricket fans remains our number one priority.

“Recent sports pilots have shown how greater capacity crowds can be safely achieved and we are looking to work with the Welsh Government to ensure more cricket fans can return to Sophia Gardens as soon as possible.”

The Welsh government declined to comment.