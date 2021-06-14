The Washington Football Team’s Off-Season Toppers So Far – NBC4 Washington





Washington Football Team’s Top Off-Season Performance So Far originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington For those of you who think, “Is this really an article summarizing the best moves from an NFL team’s training sessions in May and June, sessions without pads, tackling, or a real opponent?” there is only one word for you. Yes. Just because Washington’s OTAs and minicamp were only partially like the football you normally see on Sunday doesn’t mean there weren’t standout highlights worth discussing. So you can either take your grubby attitude elsewhere (preferably elsewhere on the same website) or you can continue reading about the following five plays that were noteworthy. Isaiah Wright pokes it The sophomore wideout may have walked this little stop-and-go route versus oxygen, but that doesn’t take away from the way he quietly plucked Ryan Fitzpatrick’s heating out of the air: A hand. Two feet. Six points. The Breakup of Cole Holcomb .’s Athletic Stride Washington’s defenses are full, which is why Holcomb’s name is often forgotten when talking about Jack Del Rio’s unit. However, if Holcomb continues to make deflections like these, he’s bound to come up a lot more often: That’s an absurdly good bit of defending No. 55. Dustin Hopkins’ clutch kick Forget taking a kick to win a game; this field goal was to end Thursday’s practice, and if Hopkins missed it, the entire Burgundy and Gold roster would have had to undergo a fake conditioning test on what was a simmering morning. Fortunately, Hopkins delivered: By the way, that was on the Arena League-style goalposts in Washington, which are much thinner than the NFL variant. Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast Khaleke Hudson’s Acrobatic Interception Why does Hudson land a few spots ahead of Holcomb when they’re both fast linebackers making a difference in pass coverage? Well, because Hudson actually recorded a turnover in his matchup: Antonio Gandy-Golden’s one-handed man Unfortunately, courtesy of Gandy-Golden, this latest gem took place after the media’s allotted movie time, meaning no clips of it circulating on social media. Still, this photo gives you a pretty clear idea of ​​how wonderful the deep shot trap of the former fourth round was: Comments from the last day of minicamp: Impressive plays mark the day

Defense continues to shine

Hopkins kick puts an end to training Washington football team (@WashingtonNFL) June 10, 2021 If he doesn’t frame that and hang it in the house before the end of the month, something has gone wrong.







