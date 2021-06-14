Nittany Lion Field Hockey Team welcomes Allessie and Schnarrs as transfers





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; June 14, 2021 The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team, led by head coach Char Morett-Curtiss, will welcome two talented transfers to the team as the 2021 season approaches. Two-time first-team All-Big Ten roster and 2020-21 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) and former PIAA first-team all-state roster Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pa.) will donate the blue and white this fall when Penn State takes the field for the new season. A native of Mount Joy, Allessie comes to Happy Valley after two seasons at Ohio State, where she was a first-team All-Big Ten roster for the past two seasons. Last year, Allessie was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. With National Field Hockey Coaches Association honors yet to be announced, Allessie finished the season with 35 points from 15 goals and five assists in her sophomore season. Allessie was also named to the All-Big Ten Tournament Team after leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title game. As a freshman, Allessie had 37 points from 16 goals and five assists. In addition to All-Big Ten honors, she was a region-wide first-team squad and was named a third-team NFHCA All-American as a freshman. As a member of the U.S. national team, she became the youngest player ever named to the squad in 2018. In addition to numerous local, league, and district high school awards, Allessie was a three-time first-team selection in all states and a two-time high school All-American Camp Hill native Schnarrs is returning to her home state and the Nittany Lion squad after playing her freshman campaign in Virginia last season. Schnarrs played in one game for the Cavaliers last year. A standout at East Pennsboro High School, Schnarrs was a member of the 2019-20 USA Women’s National Indoor Development Team and an all-state first-team squad in 2019. She earned All-Mid Penn three consecutive times and was the 20198 All Sentinel Player of the Year. Schnarrs was the Mid Penn Capital Division’s most valuable player of 2019 and a two-time roster for the entire region. Penn State, led by head coach Char Morett-Curtiss, finished the campaign with a 7-7 overall record and finished the year with a 5-2 point in the Big Ten conference games, finishing second. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.







