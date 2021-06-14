Rules, history and more for the 2021 Olympics

It’s time to settle this once and for all. That game you play in your basement is it called ping pong or table tennis? What are the real rules? How do you keep score? Is suckers just for suckers?

All these questions and more will be answered in TODAY.com’s ultimate guide to the ultimate Olympic sport: ping-pong! Or is it table tennis? Let’s find out.

Is table tennis the same as ping pong?

Ping pong and table tennis seem to be used interchangeably. Are they the same game with the same rules? Is one better than the other? Will playing ping pong in front of a group of professional players leave you gasping in horror and being politely escorted out of the building?

To understand why the game has two names, we must first understand the origin of the sport.

What’s in a name?

Since ping pong is so popular in Asia, many people think it originated there. However, ping pong was invented in London. By the late 1800s, the Victorian game of Lawn Tennis (what we now know as tennis) was becoming quite popular across Britain. Ping pong evolved as a way to keep the rally going during the winter months without having to go outside.

The game was a success, so many companies started selling the paddles, balls, nets, and tables needed to play the game. Each of these companies called it something different. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) lists all of the following as past names of the sport:

Gossima, Whiff Whaff, Parlor Tennis, Indoor Tennis, Pom-Pom, Pim-Pim, Clip-Clap, Netto, The Royal Game, Tennis de Salon, Ping Pong, Table Tennis.

Only the last two stuck, which explains why no one knows what I’m talking about when I ask if anyone would like to spar in a battle of The Royal Game.

Related

One of these British manufacturers, Jaques & Sons, trademarked their onomatopoeic name Ping-Pong. The trademark was so strictly enforced that it led to two different professional associations for the same sport: the Ping-Pong Association and its rival, the Table Tennis Association. In 1926, these two organizations merged to form the International Table Tennis Federation, which continues to host all professional tournaments around the world.

The official name of the professional sport is table tennis. But ping-pong is still popularly used. Complicating matters is the fact that the Chinese translation of table tennis is ping-pang.

It comes down to a difference in connotation. Although the games are the same, playing ping pong is like playing soccer with your family on Thanksgiving while playing table tennis is like playing in the NFL. So if you want to be taken seriously as a racket player (and are willing to risk your friends laughing at you), call it table tennis.

Is ping pong an Olympic sport?

Yes, table tennis became an Olympic sport in 1988 with its debut at the Games in Seoul, South Korea. Table tennis player Yoo Nam Kyu won the first-ever gold medal for his home country.

Of the 32 gold medals awarded in the table tennis Olympics through 2016, China has won 28.

The reigning Olympic champion is Ma Long from China. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. He will compete in the 2021 Games in Tokyo, where he will have the chance to become the most decorated Olympic table tennis player of all time. He is arguably one of the best (if not the best) player of all time, earning him the nickname “The Dragon”.

Olympic table tennis begins at the Tokyo Summer Games on July 24 (with the time difference being July 23 in the United States) and will run until August 6, 2021.

Why are professional players so far from the table?

The most common association people have with professional table tennis is that the players are very far from the table. This is true, and very exciting to watch.

However, it is a misconception that the better off you are, the further you are from the table. In a professional environment, when a player is far away from the table during a rally, it means he is on the defensive. It’s not where you want to be! As with regular tennis at the net, standing closer to the table is the more offensive, dominant stance to adopt.

The table tennis table used at the 2012 London Olympics Feng Li/Getty Images

Is professional table tennis equipment the same as what you have in your basement?

Like any sport, professional table tennis equipment competitions are above the standard recreational fare. It can also get quite expensive! The most elite paddles sell for hundreds of dollars. The main difference in the paddles is that professional paddles have a layer of thick, sticky, slippery rubber on either side (compared to a very thin, often bumpy piece of rubbery plastic found on most basement paddles). The rubberized surface allows players to maximize the amount of spin they put on the ball. This reflects the main difference between professional and recreational table tennis: it is not the speed. It’s the spider.

Table tennis athletes also wear special shoes with a unique, rubber grip under the shoe. This prevents slips and ankle injuries when making the quick changes of direction required for high-level competitive play.

If you have a kid in the house who loves table tennis, some quality table tennis equipment makes a great gift: Butterfly is a great brand for all things table tennis.

TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Is it called a racket or a paddle?

This one is a bit easier to clean up. It’s a paddle. A piece of sports equipment is not a racket (or racket) until it has strings (eg tennis, badminton, squash, etc…). However, if you really want to talk like a table tennis professional, you can call it a “bat.”

What is a ping pong ball made of?

In the past, table tennis balls were made of celluloid material. As of January 2014, the ITTF has officially made the switch to a synthetic compound. They place very strict demands on the type of plastic, the size and the roundness of the ball. If you want to play Olympic style table tennis at home, make sure the balls you buy say “ITTF Approved”.

What are the rules of table tennis? How is it scored?

Now that you know the name of the game, let’s talk about how to win!

A professional or Olympic table tennis match is played in games up to 11 (not 21!). Just as a tennis match is a best of 5 sets, a table tennis match will be a best of 7 of these games to 11. Service switches 2 services each (not 5!). If the score reaches 10-10, it’s a deuce. In deuce, service alternates 1 serve until someone has a two point lead. This type of scoring is known as winning by 2.

Suckers Serve,” common in recreational games where the player who is about to lose a match may serve as many times as he wants, does not exist in professional table tennis. If you want your home game to count as the rules, it must be eliminated from your ping pong rule book.

When playing doubles, the rules are all the same, except that team members must alternate who hits the ball, knocking out each shot.

Can you touch the table at ping pong?

Another important rule in table tennis is that it is forbidden to touch the table. If you touch the table surface with your free hand (the one not holding a paddle, or with any part of your body), your opponent automatically gets the point. It is also illegal to move the table during a point.

Now that you know the history of the game and more of the rules, you can practice in time for the Tokyo Olympics! To see how it’s actually done I can’t recommend watching Olympic Table Tennis enough, it’s absolutely thrilling! Tune in for coverage of NBC’s Olympics this summer, early July 2021.