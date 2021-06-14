FWAA Selects “Super 11” for 2020 Season

DALLAS (FWAA) The 2020 college football season was unprecedented in the modern era, with the effects of COVID-19 disrupting the schedule and forcing sports information departments to change the way they did business. In an effort to depict the difficult situations, the Football Writers Association of America honors departments and individuals who stood out for their achievements in getting the job done and others nominated for strong access by FWAA media members.

The Super 11 Awards are for the top performing athletic communications departments in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The winners of the prize are deemed by FWAA observers to have been readily accessible by the head coach, assistant coaches and players of the program during the week of the match and after the match. Other criteria include how press boxes and match activities were conducted, quality and timeliness of information provided, amount of information presented on websites and updated appropriately, personalized response to media inquiries and the accessibility of players and coaches.

“This (2020) was clearly a different kind of year,” said FWAA Director Steve Richardson. “We’ve tried to honor schools that in most cases have gone the extra mile in remote access to players and coaches, or to help writers through a turbulent season.”

Four first-time recipients Boston College, North Carolina, Penn State and West Virginia are included in the 12th Annual Super 11 Awards. The FWAA also presents Special Merit Awards to the Cotton and Rose bowls media information staff for their efforts in hosting the Rose Bowl Game in Arlington, Texas, when it had to be moved from Pasadena due to health restrictions in California.

WVU’s football communication unit is headed by: Mike Montoros , primary contact person, who has held his position at WVU since 2007, and Michael Fragale , Senior Associate Director of Athletics.

“Trainer Neal Brown is equally responsible and should receive as much credit for this distinction as Michael Fragale and myself,” said Montoro. “He understands and supports what goes into publishing a program and gives the media access to him, the assistant coaches and players so they can do their job. In addition, this award would not be possible without the hard work and support of the entire external athletics team.”

Likewise, the State of San José receives a Merit Award. The Spartans’ winding road to banner season included planning summer conditioning and pre-season training around the impacts of climate change, unhealthy air quality index measurements, and the Northern California wildfires; train 325 miles from home less than three weeks before the start of the shortened season; and providing media services as host SID in spectatorless home soccer facilities in San José and Nevada at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas based on local, state, and state COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, the FWAA has awarded a Super 11 Coach of the Year Award for the third year in a row. The 2020 recipient is Tom Allen of Indiana, who has provided excellent access to his program. Indiana’s sports information department was also named after the Super 11.

As for the other 10 schools, Penn State was an early leader in virtual access via Zoom calls and remained so throughout the season. Similarly, Appalachian State, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina, and West Virginia were strong in access to players and coaches.

The Colorado staff was particularly helpful in assisting CoSIDA in drafting guidelines for press boxes in 2020 and in making available the FWAA Freshman Coach of the Year Karl Dorrell. Clemson was praised for his approach to Trevor Lawrence’s social justice campaign and for general transparency on other issues involving the football team.

Clemson and Colorado each won for the eighth time. It was Clemson’s sixth in a row and Colorado’s seventh in eight seasons.

FWAA members covering college football during the 2020 season provided input. The FWAA’s Press Operations Survey of Writers was also helpful.

In January 2009 the FWAA started the Super 11 Awards. The concept has been supported and endorsed by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), many of whom are members of the FWAA.

The Football Writers Association of America, a nonprofit organization founded in 1941, is made up of more than 1,300 men and women across North America who earn college football for a living. Membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all areas involved in the game.

The FWAA is working to control areas that include game-day operations, grand prizes, a national poll, and its annual All-America teams.