Cricket: Ramesh Powar is always involved in the game, says Harmanpreet Kaur, Sports News





Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on her partnership with head coach Ramesh Powar. She claimed her relationship with Ramesh Powar is as it was last time, as the India Test deputy said she generally takes something back whenever they talk about the game. Ramesh Powar returned as Team India head coach in May, succeeding WV Raman. He returns to the job he last held in 2018 when India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup under his leadership. Harmanpreet addressed the media from England and explored whether her relationship with Ramesh Powar had undergone any change in recent years. It’s similar to the last time he was with us. He is someone who is always involved in the game and wants other players to do the same. He always creates a scenario when you talk to him, you feel like you are in a match. He asks you to put yourself in a scenario and then discusses how to respond to it. I always get a lot of information when I talk to him. He has played a lot of cricket including T20 cricket. We repeat what we did in 2018. India Women and England Women will compete in the one-off Test in Bristol, with the highly anticipated match starting on June 16. The series is important for a long visit to England for India Women. After the test match, India Women will face England Women in three ODIs and three T20Is by mid-July. ALSO READ: Players chose Ajinkya Rahane’s brain on hitting in Test cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of England match As India Women play their final international match in England on July 14, five players from the side stay back to highlight in the debut version of The Hundred. Harmanpreet Kaur will appear for Manchester Originals on July 21 at The Hundred at the Kia Oval. “Right now we’re just taking it step by step. Because it’s a long visit, and in case you keep thinking about how you will stay here for 90 days, that can really wear you out. We’re just going step by step, and first we have a test so we’re just thinking about that, when we go to ODI’s we’ll consider that and later on different games.” In addition to Harmanpreet Kaur, four other Indian female cricketers, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, will play in The Hundred.

