Three Football Rams Named CoSIDA Academic All-District





american football

14-6-2021 14:39:00 o’clock Trio is now eligible for Academic All-America honors

FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team Release Bronx, NY – Fordham University Senior Linebacker Glenn Cunningham (Glastonbury, Conn./Xavier) senior offensive lineman Nick Zakelj (Broadview Heights, Ohio/Brecksville-Broadview Heights) and junior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen (Sparta, NJ/Pope John XXIII) were named first team CoSIDA Academic All-District, it was announced today. They now advance to the national ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-America awards. In addition, Greenhagen was one of 54 FCS players named to the 23rd annual Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association(FCS ADA) Academic All-Star Team. Glenn Cunningham (Sr., LB, Glastonbury, Conn./Xavier) 2020-21 First Team All-Patriot League

2020-21 Academic All-Patriot League

A team-high recorded 23 tackles, 13 solo, including 3.5 for loss and 1.0 sacks

Also intercepted two passes, both in the Bucknell game

Third in Patriot League in tackles/game (7.7)

Sixth in League tackles for loss (1.2/game)

All-Patriot League First Team 2019

Tied for second place in competition in interceptions/match (0.7)

Has 44.0 loss career tackles, second all-time at Fordham. Ryan Greenhagen (Jr., LB, Sparta, NJ/Pope John XXIII) 2020-21 STATS Run Third Team FCS All-America

2020-21 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year

2020-21 First Team All-Patriot League

2020-21 Academic All-Patriot League

Recorded a total of 22 tackles, eleven solo despite missing one game

Made 2.0 tackles for losses and 1.0 sack

Also had a break in the pass

Leads Patriot League in total tackles/game (11.0)

Recorded a League single-game high of 16 tackles in the Rams’ 40-8 win over Colgate

Second among active FCS players with 1.37 loss tackles per game to 26 career games

All-Patriot League First Team 2019

Has 35.5 career TFLs, fifth best in school history Nick Zakelj (Sr., OL, Broadview Heights, Ohio/Brecksville-Broadview Heights) 2020-21 First Team All-Patriot League

2020-21 Academic All-Patriot League

Started all three games on left tackle

Helped Fordham offense lead the Patriot League and ranked 19th in the NCAA FCS, averaging 31.7 points per game

Fordham Offensive also leads the League and is 14th in the NCAA FCS in total offense (433.3 yards/game)

Rams offense leads the Patriot League and is eighth in the NCAA FCS in passing offense (349.7 yards/game)







