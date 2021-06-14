Tennis claims three regional ITA Awards

PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers Tennis has won three Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Regional Awards for the 2021 season, the association announced Monday. Senior Maya Jacobs was named winner of the Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, redshirt senior Jaci Cochrane named Most Improved Senior Award recipient and assistant coach Catarina Lindqvist-Ryan was honored as the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year for the Northeast Regional.

Maya Jacobs was named the Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award Northeast Regional Winner. The ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award honors a Division I female student athlete who demonstrates inspiring dedication and dedication to her team, enhancing her team’s performance and exemplifying the spirit of college tennis. Dating back to 1997, the award is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach Cissie Leary.

Jacobs, the 2021 NJAIAW Woman of the Year for Rutgers, added this year’s Big Ten Sportsmanship award and her third Academic All-Big Ten recognition to her resume this spring. A member of the Rutgers Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Jacobsis an advocate for her teammates and fellow Scarlet Knights, including working to address issues of racial and social justice. She earned this year’s team’s Scarlet and Black Award, presented to the person who continues to uplift the team with their positive RU spirit.

The Linden, New Jersey native led Rutgers to number 1 in singles and doubles. Despite an injury at the start of the season, Jacobs continued to be a strong motivator for the team, vocally and for example taking first place in the lineup against the best in the country. A tough slate of competition kept Jacobs strong in every game, taking the first Big Ten win of the season over Michigan State with a singles win. She added three wins in singles and two wins in doubles this year, including a doubles win against No. 15 Michigan.

“Maya has been a critical part of our team’s growth and success. With each year she has improved as a leader and role model. This year she was truly an example of what a team captain should and can be – dedicated, passionate, selfless , hard work and encouragement,” said Head Coach Hilary Ritchie .

Jaci Cochrane was named the Most Improved Senior for the Northeast Regional. The Fort Dodge, Iowa native recorded a singles win in all four historic Big Ten wins this year, the most conference wins for Rutgers in a single season since entering the league. She also contributed to the double point in three of those wins.

Overall, Cochrane, who was voted the team’s MVP this year, took the team leader with five wins in singles and was second in the squad with six wins in doubles this year. With teammate Daira Cardenas , Cochrane helped the team double point in a total of five games, including the team double point against No. 15 Michigan.

The 2020 Chi Alpha Sigma Inductee earned her fourth Academic All-Big Ten award this spring. Cochrane has also won the 2017 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the program and a 2018 Big Ten Athlete of the Week recognition.

“Jaci did a great job in qualifying her extra year. She was determined to make her last season her best, and I’m proud of the way she worked and performed all year,” said Ritchie.

Catarina Lindqvist-Ryan is in its fifth season with the Scarlet Knights, helping the program to new heights in the Big Ten year after year. She plays an important role in developing strategies for student athletes in both singles and doubles, as well as working one-on-one with them to refine their footwork and technique. All the areas Lindqvist-Ryan helps coach helped Rutgers to the most conference wins in program history this season.

This spring, RU recorded victories over Michigan State, Indiana and two over Maryland. In a list of multiple ranked opponents, the Scarlet Knights recorded 30 double wins and 16 single wins in double and tournament action. In class, all six eligible student athletes this semester earned Academic All-Big Ten honors, yielding a team term GPA of 3,788.

Lindqvist-Ryan has brought Rutgers a wealth of knowledge from her years on the Pro Tour, including 36 Grand Slam tournaments, and coaching a range of players.

“Catarina is a critical reason why our tennis program has continued to improve. Her passion and dedication to the team and tennis in general is remarkable. I am fortunate to have such a talented coach and friend who works with our student athletes, said Ritchie.

