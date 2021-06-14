7180 Optima Unveils Premium Luxury Penthouse Collection





Perched at the peak of the nearly sold-out7180 Optima Kierlandin North Scottsdale, four spectacular penthouses have just been unveiled that are among the most impressive and luxurious high-rise homes in Arizona. As part of The Mountain Collection, this limited selection of luxury penthouses is priced from $1,349 to $1,445 million and offers unbeatable views of the McDowell Mountains through its expansive floor-to-ceiling glass walls, for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living experience. Two of the penthouses are now available for private tours starting this week. ALSO READ: Phoenix is ​​number 6 of the most popular multi-family markets We truly saved the best for last when we debut these very special penthouses that grace the top floors of 7180 Optima Kierland and serve as the capstone of the loftiest building we’ve ever created here in Arizona, said David Hovey Jr., president. , COO and chief architect of Optima. This exclusive, highly curated collection of homes embodies our collective vision of what sophisticated, high-quality living is all about. Each penthouse features a large private terrace adorned with lush, hanging greenery – a hallmark of Optimas’s award-winning design aesthetic – and enhanced finishes including European oak floors and Gieffe Cucine cabinets, polished granite counter tops, tiled terraces, enhanced lighting, 10 foot ceilings and appliances from the top brands Bosch and Elicia. Hand-selected by the Optima design team, the finishes of these coveted homes are the epitome of sophisticated living in the Sonoran Desert. Since the start of sales in January 2019, Optima has consistently surpassed the Arizona condominium market, and this month 7,180 Optima Kierland is selling nearly five times faster compared to other new condominium developments in the Valley, according to a May 2021 market survey byPolaris Pacific. In addition to The Mountain Collection, 7180 Optima Kierland has a limited number of two-bedroom homes available for sale starting at $999,000. One of the strongest draws for 7180 Optima Kierland buyers, apart from the breathtaking views, is the range of world-class amenities that are unrivaled on the market. The amenities, designed to nurture an overall sense of well-being, include a rooftop Skydeck featuring Arizona’s first residential rooftop running track, a heated lap pool, a full outdoor bar and kitchen with entertainment areas, indoor and outdoor theaters, a ~16,000 square foot fitness center, games room with golf simulator, table tennis and billiards, basketball/pickleball and squash courts, and much more. Optima has designed, developed and built some of the most architecturally significant communities in Phoenix, Scottsdale and the Chicago metropolitan areas for over 40 years and is known for its visually striking architecture, sustainable green design and rich offerings of amenities. Designed by David Hovey Jr., FAIA, Optimas’ advanced residential buildings are nationally recognized for the company’s commitment to design, innovation and sustainability. For more information about 7180 Optima Kierland and to schedule a tour, visitOptima-Kierland.com.

